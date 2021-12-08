Loved ones honored during 19th Annual Tree of Angels Ceremony

Those who lost loved ones due to violent crime recognized their angels at the 19th Annual Tree of Angels Ceremony at Bryan’s First United Methodist Church on Tuesday night.
Peggy Eizardo, honored her grandson, Maurice Purnell “Tro” Stanley IV.
“He was one of a kind, very loving and very caring for his family. He was taken from us this year in February,” she said.
“He had a big heart and he would give anything he could for somebody. He was 24 years old when he passed.”
The event, hosted by the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, honors families and friends who have lost a loved one to violent crime by letting them place an angel ornament on a special Christmas tree in remembrance of their loved ones.
The victims represented may have been children or victims of sexual assault, homicide, intoxicated driving , manslaughter, or family violence or may be a first responder.
The Christmas tree will be displayed on the third floor of the Brazos County Courthouse throughout the holiday season.
Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons gave the dedication for the angel tree.
“In this room I see strength in each of you. The strength to remember, to laugh, to grieve and to share stories,” he said.
“As we come together as a community, we remember our loved ones each represented by their angel. Love lasts forever.”
The invocation was given by Jessica Escue, a Brazos County assistant district attorney.
“This tragedy is all the more painful because they were taken from us far too early by violent crime,” she said. “Thank you for the gift of their light in our lives.”
Families and friends went up one by one to place their angel on the tree, some with multiple angels to honor a loved one.
Mark Carillo, who died due to domestic violence in 2010, was honored by his daughter with an angel on the tree.
Clydean Simanskis honored her son Kyle Hohmann who died in 2006.
“He was 22 years old, and he was killed by a drunk driver,” she said. “My daughter and I come every year just to make sure he gets on the tree, and we use the same angel every year.”
Brazos County Assistant District Attorney Kristin Burns gave the closing remarks.
“But it is a prevailing emotion when I close my eyes and reflect on what this ceremony means to each of us,” she said.
“Tonight we are grateful for this gathering, to know that there are others who understand both the love and the loss we each have experienced.”