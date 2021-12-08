Loved ones honored during 19th Annual Tree of Angels Ceremony

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As we come together as a community, we remember our loved ones each represented by their angel. Love lasts forever.”

The invocation was given by Jessica Escue, a Brazos County assistant district attorney.

“This tragedy is all the more painful because they were taken from us far too early by violent crime,” she said. “Thank you for the gift of their light in our lives.”

Families and friends went up one by one to place their angel on the tree, some with multiple angels to honor a loved one.

Mark Carillo, who died due to domestic violence in 2010, was honored by his daughter with an angel on the tree.

Clydean Simanskis honored her son Kyle Hohmann who died in 2006.

“He was 22 years old, and he was killed by a drunk driver,” she said. “My daughter and I come every year just to make sure he gets on the tree, and we use the same angel every year.”

Brazos County Assistant District Attorney Kristin Burns gave the closing remarks.

“But it is a prevailing emotion when I close my eyes and reflect on what this ceremony means to each of us,” she said.

“Tonight we are grateful for this gathering, to know that there are others who understand both the love and the loss we each have experienced.”

