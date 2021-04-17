Loved ones honor life of Bryan shooting victim Timothy Smith

With flowers, prayers, Scripture and song, more than 150 friends and family members gathered Friday at Antioch Community Church in Bryan to honor the life of Timothy Smith, who was killed last week in the shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets.
Tyler Hardy, Antioch’s lead pastor, officiated the memorial service, which also included a eulogy from Smith’s mother, Susan Smith, and reflections from two friends and one family member.
Smith, speakers said, loved music and was a published poet; his niece read one of his poems during the service, and one of Smith’s two young sons offered a prayer.
“We all have a past life, and along the journey, Jesus got ahold of him, and he became this new creation — which means, in a Biblical sense, that you change the way you think and do and act and say things, because he started following Jesus,” Hardy said after the service. “What you heard today was that he turned the corner in his life, and [Smith’s wife] Skyla, his co-workers and friends, and many others benefited from his transformation, which is the whole goal. What was captured today was hearing the story of a man who impacted his family, his friends, his co-workers — and ultimately, this entire community.”
Smith, a 40-year-old resident of Bryan, was killed April 8 in a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets that left five others injured.
Susan Smith sang at the open and close of her eulogy for her son. She is a pastor at a United Methodist church and reflected on her son’s life journey and faith.
“Bathe him in your love / clothe him in your care,” she sang as tears streamed down attendees’ faces.
“Tim re-created me. Tim made me ‘mom,’ ” Susan Smith said. “I am blessed that Tim worshipped with me in the church that I serve on Easter. We celebrated the resurrection. We celebrated ministry today. My ministry is called to a traditional pulpit, but I know the church is changing and the church is growing — and I know my son is part of that, because he took his story … to each and every life he touched.”
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson was among those in attendance Friday, and local chef Tai Lee was among the pallbearers. Bryan Police Department personnel provided an escort for the procession to Bryan City Cemetery, where Smith’s body was interred.
Arrangements were under the direction of Memorial Funeral Chapel.
In addition to his employment at Kent Moore Cabinets, Smith had also worked for Madden’s and for Paolo’s Italian Kitchen, both owned by Lee.
“I’m grateful to Madden’s, and I’m grateful to Kent Moore Cabinets, because they brought out the best in my son,” Susan said in the eulogy.
Landan Quartemont, a friend of Smith’s in recent years, delivered a reflection during the service.
“I just got to step into one of the most amazing seasons in Tim’s life,” Quartemont said. “To be his friend in that time is one of the greatest privileges of my life.”
Inspired by Smith’s poetry, Quartemont read a poem of his own during the service.
“My brother, my friend — how life’s elusive grip slides from the vise of our tired hands. One moment thinking we have an eternity left; the next, overcome by eternity’s breadth,” Quartemont recited.
Following the service, friends and family members solemnly reflected on Smith’s life before the procession to the internment.
“Tim is not here with us today alive. His body is here. His soul is not with us; yet I do believe what he would want is for everyone in this room to know that your old can go, and there’s new life available,” Hardy, Antioch’s pastor, said to those gathered.