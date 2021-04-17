Loved ones honor life of Bryan shooting victim Timothy Smith

“We all have a past life, and along the journey, Jesus got ahold of him, and he became this new creation — which means, in a Biblical sense, that you change the way you think and do and act and say things, because he started following Jesus,” Hardy said after the service. “What you heard today was that he turned the corner in his life, and [Smith’s wife] Skyla, his co-workers and friends, and many others benefited from his transformation, which is the whole goal. What was captured today was hearing the story of a man who impacted his family, his friends, his co-workers — and ultimately, this entire community.”