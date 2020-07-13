A Louisiana man was arrested late Saturday after authorities say he was driving while intoxicated with an 8-year-old child in the vehicle.
According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday that a car was swerving on F.M. 2776 and had ran a red light before turning onto Texas 21. A sheriff’s deputy noted seeing the car on the Texas 6 feeder road crossing the center line and the vehicle was stopped.
Authorities spoke to the driver Gavin Joseph Istre, 33, of Baton Rouge, and noted two passengers in the vehicle, including an 8-year-old child. Authorities said Istre admitted to having three drinks, and a deputy noted he had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. A sobriety test was performed and Istre was arrested.
He is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $5,000 bond.
