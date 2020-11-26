Lots of Angel Tree wish lists still to be filled in Brazos County

Almost 1,500 angels remain available for adoption this year on the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree.

This year, 2,347 Brazos County children are on the tree, with 1,462 still left to be adopted as of Tuesday morning. Angels must be adopted by Dec. 12 before the annual distribution day on Dec. 16.

“We’ve seen an increase in number of families that are in need this year, which is not surprising, seeing the year that we’ve had so far,” said Lt. Andrea Israel, commanding officer of the local Salvation Army.

Last year, the Salvation Army provided gifts to 2,168 children from 871 families. This year, Israel said, the 2,347 angels represent around 1,000 families. The increase in need is being seen in all of the Salvation Army’s programs, she said, with people who have not required assistance before seeking help.

“The need is much greater this year, and so, obviously, we have a huge need for the community to partner with us and to adopt angels, to sponsor angels,” she said.

Israel said she hopes the program gives the qualifying families hope, saying the Salvation Army uses a financial application based on household income and family’s size to determine eligibility.