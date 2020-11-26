Lots of Angel Tree wish lists still to be filled in Brazos County

Almost 1,500 angels remain available for adoption this year on the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree.
This year, 2,347 Brazos County children are on the tree, with 1,462 still left to be adopted as of Tuesday morning. Angels must be adopted by Dec. 12 before the annual distribution day on Dec. 16.
“We’ve seen an increase in number of families that are in need this year, which is not surprising, seeing the year that we’ve had so far,” said Lt. Andrea Israel, commanding officer of the local Salvation Army.
Last year, the Salvation Army provided gifts to 2,168 children from 871 families. This year, Israel said, the 2,347 angels represent around 1,000 families. The increase in need is being seen in all of the Salvation Army’s programs, she said, with people who have not required assistance before seeking help.
“The need is much greater this year, and so, obviously, we have a huge need for the community to partner with us and to adopt angels, to sponsor angels,” she said.
Israel said she hopes the program gives the qualifying families hope, saying the Salvation Army uses a financial application based on household income and family’s size to determine eligibility.
“It really is a way to just speak a huge amount of hope into a family’s life in a season where they have to choose between buying food or buying Christmas presents,” she said, acknowledging the year has been difficult on parents as well as children. “It really helps to alleviate that worry and helps provide a lot of joy for the family as well.”
With just the child’s first name included, the program is set up to give the families privacy and dignity, she said. The group’s distribution day will take place
Dec. 16 — the week before Christmas — to allow parents to see the gifts and get them home and under the tree in time for Christmas, allowing the mystery to remain intact if they choose.
Along with the child’s name, the angel includes the child’s list of wishes, needs and favorites and any clothing sizes the parent provides.
“It really helps to guide the donor to shop for a child they’ve never met and, perhaps, may never meet,” Israel said.
An Angel Tree in set up at Post Oak Mall in the food court and is open Mondays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — except Thanksgiving Day — through Dec. 12, when gifts must be collected.
Companies, organizations or churches that want to adopt a large group of angels can do so by contacting Israel at the Salvation Army at 979-361-0618.
A new way to adopt this year is virtually on the Salvation Army’s website, salvationarmybcs.org.
There are no limitations on who can adopt an angel or how many angels they can adopt, Israel said. She has seen families adopt angels who are the same age and gender as their child so they can help shop.
“There’s a great need, and we definitely need the community to step up and to help us this Christmas season because we have a lot of angels left, a lot of need, and we make sure that every single angel that signs up that qualifies for the Angel Tree program — every single one of them — receives a gift,” she said. “There’s never someone that qualifies that is signed up that goes without a gift. We really need the community to help us to really make that possible this year.”
People can also volunteer to help at the Angel Tree or to be a bell ringer at one of the Salvation Army’s signature red kettles by going to salvationarmybcs.org. The organization has PPE — masks, disposable aprons and gloves — for any volunteer.
“All of those things stay directly within our community,” Israel said, adding that the funds provide for the organization’s programs throughout the year.
