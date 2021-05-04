 Skip to main content
Loss of internet closes Brazos County Tax Office on Tuesday
The Brazos County Tax Office was closed Tuesday after a fiber cable providing internet and phone service to the office was damaged Monday afternoon.

The cable was expected to be repaired Tuesday, but without an internet connection, the office does not have access to necessary databases and software. 

The office was expected to return to normal business hours on Wednesday.

Property tax and vehicle registration payments can be made online at https://brazostax.org. Vehicle registration is also available at all H-E-B and Kroger grocery stores.

