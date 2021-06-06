Longtime county employee Gallego retires

“Over the years, I have found that Candy is professional and an excellent worker, and having the historical knowledge that she had because of her time with the county was always beneficial to make sure that my thoughts were correct,” Peters said. “I enjoyed sharing laughs with her, and if I needed information, she knew where to find it. She’s a great person, and we’re going to miss her.”

The commissioners court office is restructuring following Gallego’s retirement, he said.

“I think when people think commissioners court, they think roads and that that’s all they do. They don’t realize the administrative things that they do, the budgets and personnel to be approved and all the contracts,” Gallego said, noting that monitoring contracts was among her primary responsibilities.

Gallego said her biggest mentor was legendary longtime Brazos County employee Ruth McLeod. Additionally, Gallego said she was also close with the late Precinct 2 Commissioner Sammy Catalena, and she learned a great deal while working alongside longtime county attorney Jim Kuboviak in the 1990s.