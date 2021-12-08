Longtime Bryan resident to campaign for Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner seat

Bryan resident Ann Boney has filed to run for Brazos County's Precinct 4 commissioner seat in the 2022 election.

Boney retired from the Benz School of Floral Design in Texas A&M University's College of AgriLife Sciences after a 28-year career.

She has served on numerous community boards and committees.

"We have the opportunity to continue to chart a path forward for all of us, and I am proud to bring my experience in advocating for those most vulnerable, and those without a voice, to the Brazos County Commissioner's Court," Boney said.

She will face Roy Flores, a former planning and zoning commissioner for the city of Bryan, in the March 1 Democratic primary.

The Precinct 4 seat on the Brazos County Commissioners Court is currently held by Irma Cauley, who has announced she isn’t seeking reelection.

The general election date is Nov. 8.