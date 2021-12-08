 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longtime Bryan resident to campaign for Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner seat
0 comments

Longtime Bryan resident to campaign for Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner seat

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ann Boney

Ann Boney

Bryan resident Ann Boney has filed to run for Brazos County's Precinct 4 commissioner seat in the 2022 election.

Boney retired from the Benz School of Floral Design in Texas A&M University's College of AgriLife Sciences after a 28-year career.

She has served on numerous community boards and committees.

"We have the opportunity to continue to chart a path forward for all of us, and I am proud to bring my experience in advocating for those most vulnerable, and those without a voice, to the Brazos County Commissioner's Court," Boney said.

She will face Roy Flores, a former planning and zoning commissioner for the city of Bryan, in the March 1 Democratic primary.

The Precinct 4 seat on the Brazos County Commissioners Court is currently held by Irma Cauley, who has announced she isn’t seeking reelection.

The general election date is Nov. 8.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Building a better bus system in America

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert