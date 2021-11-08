 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longtime Brazos County official Gerald 'Buddy' Winn dies at 80
0 comments

Longtime Brazos County official Gerald 'Buddy' Winn dies at 80

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A casual come-and-go reception is set for 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday for former Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector Gerald "Buddy" Winn, who died Saturday at the age of 80.

Buddy Winn

Gerald "Buddy" Winn

The reception will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 507 E. 26th St. in Bryan. There will be no public services.

Memorial donations can be given to the Brazos Valley Food Bank or Twin City Mission.

Services are being handled by Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.

Winn resigned from his post as Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector in 2007 after more than 30 years of service. He began working for the county as a deputy tax collector in 1974, according to Eagle archives, and took over as tax assessor-collector in 1977. 

He garnered a statewide Tax Assessor-Collector of the Year designation in 2000, and in 2005 he received the Trailblazer Award — similar to a lifetime achievement award for public service — from the Texas Association of Counties.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Delegates upbeat about progress at climate talks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert