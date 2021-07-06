London's Sky Pool serves as learning space for Texas A&M construction science students

Texas A&M construction science students had a part in helping construct and inspect the newly opened Sky Pool, a transparent, acrylic swimming pool suspended 115 feet in the air that stretches between two residential towers in London, England.

For the past five years, students from the department of construction science have traveled to London in the spring to intern with Irish-based Ballymore Group to work on the project.

“It’s a really good feeling whenever you see people enjoying what you helped build,” said construction science student and 2021 Sky Pool intern Asa Cable.

Steve Rodgers, who oversees the department’s London study abroad program, said he enjoys seeing the students transition from tourists to foreign citizens of London, working collaboratively on a British construction site.

“It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said, “because you’re not 20 or 21 years old getting to live in a major European world city and explore it the way you get to do it on this study abroad.”

Darlyne Rivas-Valencia, a construction science major and 2021 intern, said the internship was her first time working on a construction site.