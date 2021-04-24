Locally based Exosent to expand facilities and eventually workforce

Local manufacturing and design company Exosent Engineering announced this week its plans to expand operations by tripling the size of its facility by the fall and doubling its workforce over the next three years.

Exosent Engineering president and cofounder UV Doron told local media outlets on a press tour of its current facility Tuesday that Exosent will move from its current leased facility of 19,000 square feet into a new 73,000-square-foot building on 27 acres along Kathy Fleming Road in south Brazos County. Construction on the new building is set to begin in June, with a grand opening currently planned for this fall.

Doron said the company takes raw steel and designs and manufactures trailers and cargo tanks to transport liquid petroleum gas.

“We’ll be able to produce these big vessels — we need the space — and we’ll be able to provide more services to our customers and expand here in the local area. We’ll be able to hire more people and grow here locally,” Doron said.

Doron said his goal is to double his current workforce of 42 employees in the next three years by adding more welders, fabricators, engineers and management positions.

