Locally based Exosent to expand facilities and eventually workforce

Local manufacturing and design company Exosent Engineering announced this week its plans to expand operations by tripling the size of its facility by the fall and doubling its workforce over the next three years.
Exosent Engineering president and cofounder UV Doron told local media outlets on a press tour of its current facility Tuesday that Exosent will move from its current leased facility of 19,000 square feet into a new 73,000-square-foot building on 27 acres along Kathy Fleming Road in south Brazos County. Construction on the new building is set to begin in June, with a grand opening currently planned for this fall.
Doron said the company takes raw steel and designs and manufactures trailers and cargo tanks to transport liquid petroleum gas.
“We’ll be able to produce these big vessels — we need the space — and we’ll be able to provide more services to our customers and expand here in the local area. We’ll be able to hire more people and grow here locally,” Doron said.
Doron said his goal is to double his current workforce of 42 employees in the next three years by adding more welders, fabricators, engineers and management positions.
He said Exosent tends to hire people without predetermined skills and teach them particular trades if the company feels those individuals match the culture Exosent strives to maintain.
A former Texas A&M mechanical engineering professor, Doron said his previous role at the university “rooted” him in the area. Exogent Engineering opened in 2010. Doron noted the company builds vessels with lower centers of gravity than traditional LPG transports, which make their trailers safer and more fuel efficient than industry norms.
“We’re very proud of that. Not only are our vessels safer for the road, we are energy conscious and fuel conscious,” Doron said.
Matt Prochaska, president and CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, spoke glowingly of Exosent and the potential positive impact its expansion could have on local employment. Prochaska also said Exosent’s expansion “will further strengthen our region’s manufacturing sector.”
“This is a really a huge story for the Brazos Valley,” Prochaska said. “Exosent was launched, grew and now is relocating here in the Brazos Valley from a leased facility to their own facility. … While it is critical for our community to attract companies from outside the Brazos Valley, it is equally important to embrace and support the growth of companies already here.”
The BVEDC’s board of directors unanimously approved a $25,000 incentive for Exosent that is contingent on the company meeting myriad benchmarks of investment and job creation over a multiyear span.