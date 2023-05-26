Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bryan’s Doyle Moore turns 100 next month, but he can still remember his 21st birthday well.

That’s because Doyle, a member of the 437th Troop Carrier Group in the 9th Air Force, was in western Europe on D-Day during World War II when he turned 21 on June 6, 1944. Although Doyle returned home and has lived a full life since, Monday’s annual Memorial Day will recognize the 400,000-plus Americans who died in the second world war.

“I tie things before and after that,” Moore said. “[I was] very fortunate to serve and come away without a scratch.”

Last September, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said only around 167,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII were still alive. Only 8,200 were estimated to live in Texas. Moore and fellow Bryan resident Buddy McGown are two of them. Most are over the age of 95 and the Department of Veterans Affairs estimates less than 2,000 will still be alive in 2033.

McGown, 98, said Memorial Day brings up many memories.

“So many people call us heroes,” McGown said. “No, the heroes are still over there. They died over there.”

Moore, a Stephenville native, graduated from Texas A&M University at age 19 with a degree in dairy science and enlisted in the Army Air Corps. After training assignments in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Walterboro, South Carolina, Moore was sent to Boston to depart for England on the USS Explorer in November 1943.

Moore said he won’t forget crossing over to Scotland since the ship had to take a route through the North Atlantic Ocean to avoid German submarines. All the while, Moore battled extreme seasickness. Once in Scotland, his job was in communications as he supported pilots who carried paratroopers, gliders and equipment to mainland Europe for D-Day and subsequent missions. Moore was often safe since he worked in a concrete bunker. In June 1945, he was sent to France. Moore expected to go to the Pacific Theater, but the war ended before he was sent. He arrived in New York on Sept. 12, 1945, and was honorably discharged in November.

While Moore returned home, others he knew didn’t, including a close friend from home who was killed during the first day of an invasion in Europe.

“I think about those a lot and I think about their families,” Moore said. “They never saw them grow up like my family did. Those kinds of memories stick with you.”

Once back in Texas, Moore was hired by A&M’s Agricultural Extension Service, now known as AgriLife, and spent almost 40 years working for the agency in Brenham, Columbus, Uvalde and College Station, where he moved to in 1982.

Almost 50 years after his service in WWII, Moore went back to France with his wife while his daughter was in graduate school at Oxford University in London. He said the trip satisfied his desire to go back.

“I’ve had a good life,” Moore said.

McGown graduated high school in Mexia at age 16 and completed three semesters at Sam Houston State for a music degree before he enlisted in the military just before his 18th birthday. He volunteered so he could select the Army Air Corps to fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot, but a vision exam during a physical in Dallas kept him from being a pilot. Instead, he was sent to basic training for the Army Infantry.

McGown was accepted to officer candidacy school and later graduated from George Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time, McGown noticed the Air Corps was accepting people with lower vision to become pilots, but after graduation the notice had been reversed since the Air Corps was rife with pilots again. So McGown returned to the ground forces and was assigned to the 33rd Mechanized Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron of the 20th Armored Division.

In February 1945, McGown landed in Le Havre, France. By coincidence, it was where his father landed when he went to Europe for World War I. McGown was assigned to drive a jeep with a radio in the back seat and a 30-caliber machine gun mounted between the front seats. His reconnaissance squadron spent several weeks in France getting more battle equipment before they moved toward Germany.

Multiple skirmishes were unavoidable for McGown and his unit. He once came upon one of their armored cars where two men were killed by hidden artillery. McGown removed their dog tags and returned them to headquarters.

McGown received major battle stars for his involvement at the Battle of Ruhr Pocket and the Battle of Munich. On May 4, 1945, McGown’s unit reached Salzburg, Austria, and captured the airfield. While there, he visited several sites, including Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest resort. McGown was shipped to California to train for the war in the Pacific, but like Moore, didn’t end up going since the war ended. McGown was discharged from service in March 1946.

“We were just so glad the war was over,” McGown said. “That’s all we could think about. We had survived and we were going to get to go home.”

In 1948, McGown was hired as band director at the former Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan. He later served as principal at Bonham and Henderson elementary schools and as assistant superintendent for the district. He and his wife, Jeane, both retired in 1986 with a combined 71 years in education in the Bryan school district.

While both McGown and Moore had short stints in the military, they said their time in service has been memorable.

“I hope there are enough good people around, reasonable, sensible people around that will keep our government running in the right direction and not let anything like that happen again,” McGown said.