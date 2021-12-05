Local WWII veteran, area nonprofit to participate in Pearl Harbor 80th anniversary ceremony

World War II veterans will travel to Hawaii this week to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor.
Among those traveling to Hawaii are 100-year-old Brazos County World War II veteran Hazel Royder Von Roeder and her daughter and representatives from Hempstead-based Quilts for Vets.
LinMarie Garsee, founder of Quilts for Vets, said the organization will be part of the Pearl Harbor commemoration by handing out at least 150 quilts to veterans in attendance, including Von Roeder.
Von Roeder’s daughter, Dee Ann Schneider, said her mom was invited by the Best Defense Foundation to attend the ceremony. Von Roeder served as a nurse in the U.S. Army during WWII and as a flight nurse in the Air Force during the Korean War.
In a September interview with The Eagle, Von Roeder said she was in nurses training in Houston when Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941.
“I made up my mind then that when I finished nurse’s training, I was going into the military,” she said. “I had brothers, young boys that I grew up with that would all be in the military, and I decided I wanted to be in the military. I was very proud of that. Very proud of both branches that I served in.”
Garsee, whose father served in the Army during the Korean War, called it “one of the most fulfilling missions” of her life to deliver handmade quilts to WWII and Korean War veterans.
Garsee’s journey to being part of Tuesday’s 80th anniversary ceremony began in a Veterans Affairs hospital with her dad, Jessie, when he asked her to give the quilt she was working on to a WWII veteran in the waiting room area. He then encouraged her to ask her friends to help her make more.
The nonprofit’s bylaws state they will deliver quilts to WWII veterans first, then Korean War veterans and go on from there.
“That was my daddy’s rule,” she said. “He kind of formulated this thing, so, you know, he had had a say in [initiating] it. And so we abided by his wishes. When he died April of 2019, two nights before, while he was lucid, the last thing he said was, ‘Don’t stop giving our quilts, but you start at the top first.’”
Five years ago, Garsee, who turns 68 on Dec. 7, made her first trip to Pearl Harbor for her 63rd birthday and took a couple dozen quilts to give to veterans.
“It just totally blossomed,” she said of her mission.
By the time she returns to Texas from Hawaii, Garsee says the nonprofit will have handed out at least 450 quilts in the last two years. Despite not being able to deliver as many during the COVID-19 pandemic, Garsee said she saw the “big picture” unfold in front of her when they were invited to bring the quilts they had been working on and hand them out at Pearl Harbor.
“I am beyond humbled, and I feel like that we will be part of royalty, just to be there in front of that many World War II veterans,” Garsee said. “A quilt can never thank them enough for what they did.”
In addition to distributing quilts, which are made by about 12 women throughout Texas and the country, Garsee and the other members of the organization interview recipients about their memories of being in the military. Sometimes the stories they hear are ones even the veteran’s own families have not heard.
“I know those blood-and-guts stories; I know the funny side of things,” she said.
On Monday, Garsee will interview three Japanese-American World War II vets. All of the interviews are shared on social media through the Quilts for Vets Facebook page.
Garsee’s group also will meet with an Adjutant General for an interview Monday, in addition to getting photographs to create a narrated DVD. On Tuesday, they will participate in a luncheon at the Elks Lodge with 15 WWII veterans before going to the ceremony.
The interviews will be posted on the Quilts for Vets Facebook page, where people can donate to the organization so more quilts can be gifted to veterans throughout the country.
“It is the greatest joy, the greatest privilege,” Garsee said. “I tell them all, it’s my privilege. It’s my honor. It’s my duty. It’s my mission in life to make sure that everyone I can possibly reach is reached.”