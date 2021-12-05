Local WWII veteran, area nonprofit to participate in Pearl Harbor 80th anniversary ceremony

Garsee’s journey to being part of Tuesday’s 80th anniversary ceremony began in a Veterans Affairs hospital with her dad, Jessie, when he asked her to give the quilt she was working on to a WWII veteran in the waiting room area. He then encouraged her to ask her friends to help her make more.

The nonprofit’s bylaws state they will deliver quilts to WWII veterans first, then Korean War veterans and go on from there.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That was my daddy’s rule,” she said. “He kind of formulated this thing, so, you know, he had had a say in [initiating] it. And so we abided by his wishes. When he died April of 2019, two nights before, while he was lucid, the last thing he said was, ‘Don’t stop giving our quilts, but you start at the top first.’”

Five years ago, Garsee, who turns 68 on Dec. 7, made her first trip to Pearl Harbor for her 63rd birthday and took a couple dozen quilts to give to veterans.

“It just totally blossomed,” she said of her mission.