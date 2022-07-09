Local woman finds ways to support Uvalde in wake of May 24 mass shooting

Marci Ramirez was taking part in a Burleson County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on May 24 when she received a message asking if her grandchildren in Uvalde were safe.

“I thought, ‘Well, why wouldn’t they be?’ And then I heard of the shooting,” she said, recalling the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in her hometown.

Since that day when 19 students and two teachers were killed and another 17 were injured, Ramirez, who lives in Bryan, has taken multiple trips to visit Uvalde.

“It gave my heart some peace, first of all, being able to squeeze my grandkids extra tight,” she said. “And, second, I’m thankful that it wasn’t any of my kids, but I’m still emotional over the kids that were lost.”

A member of the Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station, Ramirez established and raised money for a scholarship in honor of one of the Uvalde victims, Annabell Rodriguez, who was a friend of her granddaughter. As she learned about her, Ramirez said, she found out the young victim had dreams of attending Texas A&M to pursue a career as a veterinarian.

A large portion of the $6,000 collected for the scholarship came from Caldwell, where Ramirez works as funeral director at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home. The money benefits a local graduating senior with aspirations of becoming a veterinarian. The scholarship will be presented at Saturday night’s Hispanic Forum Gala at the Brazos Center.

During her June 25 trip to Uvalde, Ramirez transported more than 100 stuffed animals donated by Brazos Buddies. Established last year by Rock Prairie Elementary School students Cristian Morales and Niko Chavarria, Brazos Buddies donates stuffed animals and personalized cards to students who are in the hospital or who are otherwise having a difficult time.

“We put them at the different monuments, and we took them to the people,” Ramirez said. “We went out to the cemetery where they were planting grass over the graves, and we put them out at the cemetery. Some of the family members were there, so we gave them to the family members.”

She took a few days to process what happened before making the first trip to visit “her people,” which includes her own family and grandchildren of the people who went to school with her.

“I just saw how heartbroken they were and how all their dreams and their hopes had just vanished,” she said.

While at the Uvalde cemetery on June 25, Ramirez met the parents of the boy Annabell was “just crazy about,” and who told the girl they would get married. She said the young victims are now buried side by side, with a heart of rocks placed on the ground between them.

Another boy who lost his sister and cousin in the tragedy requested a pink stuffed animal from the Brazos Buddies collection, so his could match the one Ramirez had placed on his sister’s grave.

“I gave him the pink one, and then he gave me a hug,” she said. “People were just so loving. I guess a lot of it is because I knew a lot of the families. But at the same time, to let a stranger just come hug you and hold you, and the comfort that that little boy felt like I could give him ... that was a blessing to me. It’s really hard.”

Ramirez visited Robb Elementary School and the town’s plaza, along with multiple tribute sites, including a 20-foot cross and a large mural. She added a few of the stuffed animals from Brazos Buddies to the displays.

The support from across the state and country has been healing for the Uvalde community and those volunteers looking to help them, she said.

“If you ever want to really feel what God’s love looks like or feels like, visit the plaza in Uvalde,” Ramirez said. “There’s so much love. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you came from, what color you are, how rich you are, people are just there to love the family.”