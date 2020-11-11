Local VFW Post 4692 celebrates 75 years

The VFW is taking submissions for its Voice of Democracy essay contest for students until Nov. 15. Winners of the patriotic essay contest earn scholarship money and can advance to district, state and national levels. Carter said Post 4692 awards students between $750 and $1,000. The first-place national winner is awarded $30,000.

“We try to do everything we can for the community,” Chavez said. “It’s very important for us to do things like that, especially to help out our veterans in distress.”

Another outreach program Post 4692 has is its relief fund, which Velasquez said directly helps veterans and their families.

“If a veteran needs assistance with groceries, paying rent, paying a utility bill, we’re there to help all of the veterans,” Velasquez said.

For Veterans Day, Post 4692 is asking members and other veterans to keep a green light on at their home or office to honor veterans. Carter said this is another way for remembrance.

“It’s just another way to say that you support veterans, you support active military, first responders,” Carter said. “It’s just a way to try and get the community to understand about veterans and know that we are here and just to say that they represent and stand with us.”