Local VFW Post 4692 celebrates 75 years

This month, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4692 is celebrating 75 years of serving veterans and other community members in Bryan-College Station.
“For the local post, that is a major milestone for the veterans and also for the community because that means we’ve been here 75 years assisting veterans and their families, getting the word out to the local community about the VFW, and supporting many charitable events in local schools,” said Josephus Carter, Post 4692’s commander.
In celebration of 75 years, Post 4692 will be awarded with the VFW’s Diamond Jubilee Award. A celebration of the landmark will be held on Nov. 19 at the Post’s monthly meeting.
“It’s definitely important,” said Jose Chavez, the VFW’s Post 4692’s junior vice commander. “We have accomplished quite a bit in those last 75 years.”
Since 1899, the VFW has served as a national nonprofit organization for veterans of the United States providing outreach to fellow veterans and others in local communities. There are over 1.5 million VFW members and 6,092 local posts worldwide. Post 4692 membership fluctuates between 400 and 500 members and holds monthly meetings at their building in Bryan.
“We’re dedicated and our nonprofit status consists of doing community service, doing Americanism projects and doing a lot of youth activities in the community,” said John Velasquez, District 17 commander of the VFW’s Department of Texas, who still serves on Post 4692’s operations committee. “That’s what we do.”
The VFW is taking submissions for its Voice of Democracy essay contest for students until Nov. 15. Winners of the patriotic essay contest earn scholarship money and can advance to district, state and national levels. Carter said Post 4692 awards students between $750 and $1,000. The first-place national winner is awarded $30,000.
“We try to do everything we can for the community,” Chavez said. “It’s very important for us to do things like that, especially to help out our veterans in distress.”
Another outreach program Post 4692 has is its relief fund, which Velasquez said directly helps veterans and their families.
“If a veteran needs assistance with groceries, paying rent, paying a utility bill, we’re there to help all of the veterans,” Velasquez said.
For Veterans Day, Post 4692 is asking members and other veterans to keep a green light on at their home or office to honor veterans. Carter said this is another way for remembrance.
“It’s just another way to say that you support veterans, you support active military, first responders,” Carter said. “It’s just a way to try and get the community to understand about veterans and know that we are here and just to say that they represent and stand with us.”
