Local vaccine hub receives 3,000 doses for next week

Stewart told local media outlets earlier in the week that he expected the Brazos Center to receive 2,000 doses for next week, and expressed gratitude Friday for the bump up to 3,000. Two weeks ago, the hub received enough vaccine for just shy of 5,000 doses. Heather Bush, CHI St. Joseph Health’s marketing director, said St. Joseph will email more people from its wait list early next week to schedule new appointments, and also expects to schedule more second dose appointments early next week.

“If individuals have concerns about the weather and rescheduling their appointments, they can email covidvaccine@brazoscountytx.gov,” Bush told The Eagle. Stewart also said a variety of cold-weather precautions are being implemented for the Brazos Center.

The county and state are working to inoculate the phase 1B population, which includes people 65 and older and people 16 and over with a variety of medical conditions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, said her team has been communicating with volunteers who have shifts scheduled for next week, and have encouraged people who feel worried about the weather’s impacts to reschedule.