Local vaccine hub receives 3,000 doses for next week

The Brazos Center vaccine hub will receive enough vials to administer about 3,000 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week, 1,000 more doses than expected.
Jim Stewart, the county’s vaccine task force chief, said looming frigid temperatures and impending wintry precipitation will likely delay hub vaccinations until later in the week, though no official delay will be announced until midday Monday. Currently, vaccinations at the Brazos Center are set for Tuesday afternoon and all day Wednesday and Thursday.
“At noon on Monday, we’ll make the final decision, and we do have fallback plans in place where we will push the appointments to later in the week,” Stewart said Friday afternoon. He noted keeping area residents safe from harsh weather conditions is a higher priority even than vaccinating the public.
“The key message is that nobody will lose their appointment for next week. It just may not occur on the day it’s currently scheduled,” Stewart said in a Zoom interview.
Texas will receive 407,650 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government next week, up about 5,000 doses from the previous week but down 100,000 doses from two weeks ago, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. DSHS said 3,829,551 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, with 1,035,543 Texans now fully vaccinated.
Stewart told local media outlets earlier in the week that he expected the Brazos Center to receive 2,000 doses for next week, and expressed gratitude Friday for the bump up to 3,000. Two weeks ago, the hub received enough vaccine for just shy of 5,000 doses. Heather Bush, CHI St. Joseph Health’s marketing director, said St. Joseph will email more people from its wait list early next week to schedule new appointments, and also expects to schedule more second dose appointments early next week.
“If individuals have concerns about the weather and rescheduling their appointments, they can email covidvaccine@brazoscountytx.gov,” Bush told The Eagle. Stewart also said a variety of cold-weather precautions are being implemented for the Brazos Center.
The county and state are working to inoculate the phase 1B population, which includes people 65 and older and people 16 and over with a variety of medical conditions.
AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, said her team has been communicating with volunteers who have shifts scheduled for next week, and have encouraged people who feel worried about the weather’s impacts to reschedule.
“We know that it could get rescheduled for Friday if the weather is really bad. We still want to get the vaccines out — we have to — so we know that it’ll be a busy week of shuffling and hoping the volunteers have a lot of understanding and patience,” Renold said.
Next week, officials from Texas Military Forces will begin using the Brazos Center hub as a training site as the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard and the Texas State Guard prepare to operate vaccination sites in underserved parts of the state in the future as more doses become available. Renold said the plan is for military personnel to observe the vaccination and volunteer process next week, but could, “in a pinch,” be called on to assist more directly if volunteer numbers are low.
Renold said there are currently 2,137 volunteers registered in the database to assist with vaccinations, including 251 Spanish speakers and 119 licensed vaccinators.
A 2-1-1 Texas hotline designed to help people in vaccine phases 1A and 1B with difficulty accessing the online St. Joseph Health wait list is set to debut early next week, according to Peggi Goss, vice president for community impact at the United Way of the Brazos Valley.
State officials said they have ordered 333,650 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago. DSHS said it is working with providers to ensure the correct number of second doses arrive at the appropriate time. When asked by The Eagle about supplies for the thousands who will need second doses at the vaccine hub in early March, Stewart said St. Joseph Health officials are tasked with ordering the appropriate number of second doses.
The Brazos Center hub is scheduling second dose appointments for those who received their first dose at the hub, and cannot schedule second dose appointments for individuals who received their first vaccine dose elsewhere.
The Washington County drive-thru hub in Brenham will again receive 3,000 Moderna doses next week.
On top of the state allocation, the federal government has shipped about 80,000 doses of vaccine to 376 pharmacy locations across the state, including a combined eight Walmart, H-E-B and Sam’s Club locations in Bryan and College Station.