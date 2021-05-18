Local vaccination efforts ramp up

As the Brazos County vaccine hub continues to wind down, other vaccination efforts throughout the community are ramping up.
Early this month, the hub stopped administering first doses of the Moderna vaccine but will continue giving out second doses through the first week of June. So far, the hub has administered 98,552 shots, with 52,425 of those being first doses, Brazos County’s vaccine task force chief Jim Stewart said.
Last week, 3,867 second doses were administered. Stewart said he expects 834 people to get their second shot this week, with 496 coming in next week and about 455 getting it in the final week. He said the hub has experienced an 8% no-show rate, which is common throughout the country, but last week it saw a 24% no-show rate. Stewart said this might be because some people may be going other places for their second doses.
Even though the hub won’t be available in a few weeks, Stewart said officials will be on standby in case they need to jump back into action down the road.
But for now, the Brazos County Health District is gearing up to meet some of the community demand through a mobile vaccine team, which will be funded with about $785,000 from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Sara Mendez, the Brazos County Health District’s support services manager, said the money enables the district to hire six people for two years, four of whom started training on Monday and two who will be hired soon.
It will still be a couple weeks before the Health District determines which locations the team will travel to throughout the seven-county Brazos Valley community. Mendez said the plan is to set up at places like churches and schools multiple days of the week, including in the evenings and on weekends.
“The goal is to kind of reach those populations that maybe aren’t able to get vaccinated from 8 to 5, or they’re not able to get to a specific location,” Mendez said. “These will be very easy, no appointments required, walk up kind of things so people are able to get vaccinated hopefully with a more flexible schedule. Hopefully we can eliminate barriers for people.”
The Texas A&M College of Medicine is also making strides to vaccinate more people by connecting with community leaders who have trust in their communities, according to Grady “Sam” Hogue, interim department head for the college’s Department of Primary Care and Population Health. On Sunday, nearly 400 people received the Pfizer vaccine at one of the college’s events at Santa Teresa Catholic Church. The turnout was far more than what Hogue said he expected.
“Supply is great and demand has trailed off,” Hogue said. “That’s what we’re trying to overcome, is to identify within each particular geographic region, each community within that region, what are the barriers?”
Hogue said the College of Medicine has been reliant on a team of volunteers but is in the process of forming a dedicated team to administer vaccines.
Angelita Garcia Alonzo, who serves with the parish social ministry at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, said the church helped bring together translators at the Sunday event and assisted in getting the word out ahead of time.
Similarly, representatives from the Texas A&M Superfund Research Center were present on Sunday to translate and to answer questions about the pandemic and the vaccine. Center Manager Arlean Rohde said representatives from her group are going to vaccine events to help alleviate people’s concerns about the vaccine.
The center will be at another vaccination effort today at Castle Heights Park at 6 p.m. Vaccines will be administered by the A&M College of Medicine and translators will be available to answer questions about the pandemic or the vaccine. The event will be at the park’s pavilion at 1501 Hooper St. in Bryan, but if it rains it will be at the Castle Heights Baptist church at 4504 E. Texas 21. No appointment is needed.
Santa Teresa Church’s parish social ministry has been a major part of the efforts to vaccinate underserved members of the community, Alonzo said.
Alonzo said Sunday’s event was a success and that the turnout proves there are still many who want to get vaccinated.
“When you do clinics in the community, and you get two or 300 people, or 400 on a Sunday, what it shows is that this working community will go get the vaccine if it is made accessible,” she said, “if it’s made available to them in the community, where they can go on a Sunday or where they can go after work.”
As of Monday, 49.45% of Texas’ population is vaccinated, according to state data. Thirty-six percent of Brazos county’s 12-years-and-older population is fully vaccinated, while nearly 75% of the county’s 65-plus community is fully vaccinated.
Stewart said community events that the hub helped organize were not as successful as he hoped they would be. He noted that about 160 people attended a vaccination event in Benchley, and about 66 people attended another in the Carver Kemp community. Both were held over the weekend. Stewart said the hub will not be venturing into similar community efforts, deferring instead to the Health District’s mobile vaccine efforts.
Vaccines are also available at places like pharmacies and doctors offices.