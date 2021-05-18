Local vaccination efforts ramp up

As the Brazos County vaccine hub continues to wind down, other vaccination efforts throughout the community are ramping up.

Early this month, the hub stopped administering first doses of the Moderna vaccine but will continue giving out second doses through the first week of June. So far, the hub has administered 98,552 shots, with 52,425 of those being first doses, Brazos County’s vaccine task force chief Jim Stewart said.

Last week, 3,867 second doses were administered. Stewart said he expects 834 people to get their second shot this week, with 496 coming in next week and about 455 getting it in the final week. He said the hub has experienced an 8% no-show rate, which is common throughout the country, but last week it saw a 24% no-show rate. Stewart said this might be because some people may be going other places for their second doses.

Even though the hub won’t be available in a few weeks, Stewart said officials will be on standby in case they need to jump back into action down the road.