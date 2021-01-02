Local vaccination efforts continue; officials say Bryan-College Station still on phase 1A of inoculations

In a Thursday statement via email, Baylor Scott & White Health said that it is eager to begin immunizing the public but is continuing to vaccinate its health care workers.

“In most cases, we are distributing the doses we receive within hours of securing the shipment,” it said. “Immediately after our health care workers are vaccinated, we will begin immunizing priority patients and community members.”

H-E-B has requested another allocation of vaccines from the state, according to a Wednesday press release.

“Our initial allocation has either already been distributed or is scheduled to be administered,” the statement reads. “We are awaiting another allocation of vaccine from the state of Texas so we can continue to vaccinate health care providers as well as begin offering vaccine to those in Phase 1B. Once we have supply, we will activate a scheduler tool on our website so people can schedule an appointment.”

Brookshire Brothers said in a Wednesday press release that it is continuing to vaccinate people in phase 1A before moving on to 1B. Those who currently qualify to receive the vaccine must make an appointment with their local pharmacy, the statement says.