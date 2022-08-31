Local theaters optimistic about industry ahead of National Cinema Day

After major summer releases, local movie theater operators are optimistic about the future of the industry ahead of Saturday’s National Cinema Day.

Adam Parker, general manager of Star Cinema Grill in College Station, said the local theater saw a record summer with June and July ranking among the top two months the theater has seen since opening in 2018 in Century Square. He attributed the strong summer to the theater-only opening of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Andrea Fletcher, general manager of Premiere Cinemas in Bryan, said, “As long as Hollywood can keep supplying us with movies, we're actually doing pretty good. We’ve got our dry spells, of course, but that's just the time of year that we're coming into. Football usually kind of takes everybody's attention away from movies during this time.”

As some people go to Texas A&M’s opening football game Saturday, local movie theaters are participating in National Cinema Day to encourage people to return to the movie theater.

Established by The Cinema Foundation, National Cinema Day is a promotion theaters throughout the country are taking part in that features $3-plus-tax tickets for every movie, regardless of the show time or format.

This means tickets to 3D, IMAX and standard-screen movies will all be $3 throughout Saturday.

Fletcher said the day allows movie theater operators to thank those who have supported the theaters and kept the industry going throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and amid the rise in streaming platforms. It also invites those who have not been back to the theaters to return.

Parker said they are excited to participate in the nationwide promotion going into a typically slower time of the year.

“It’s a way to drive revenue and remind people that we're still here and that we're welcoming them in,” he said.

Fletcher said attendance at Premiere has not quite returned to pre-pandemic levels, but she feels it is getting there. A lot of it depends on the movies being released to theaters and how they are being released, she said, saying streaming is the big competition now.

“With some film studios still choosing to release simultaneous, it makes it tough,” she said.

Parker said it has been frustrating to see the rise of streaming, but said he believes the “tide is turning” and studios are starting to see movie theaters as a viable option again.

“I don't think we're going anywhere,” he said. “I think that ‘Top Gun’ was kind of a wake-up call to a lot of studios that these movies can still do really well.”

Fletcher said Tom Cruise fought for the “Top Gun” sequel to release in theaters only at first. It now is available on streaming services.

Parker said Star Cinema has had the blockbuster in the theater for 15 or 16 weeks now.

“It has been a long time since I've seen a movie like that,” he said about the Tom Cruise film. “I've been in the industry for 20 years, and occasionally movies come like this come along. I would say that as far as just the legs that this movie has, it's comparable to like ‘Avatar’ or ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and that kind of stuff. And it’s got the numbers to back that up, too.”

Both Star Cinema Grill and Premiere credited “Top Gun: Maverick” with a good summer and said it, along with an extended re-release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be among the top titles for the Labor Day weekend.

Fletcher said “Top Gun” will be sharing the IMAX theaters with “Jaws.” Premiere also will have two new movies: “Gigi & Nate” and “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”

Looking ahead to what appears to be a “strong” holiday season with the “Avatar” sequel, Parker said, he is optimistic about the future of movies.

Fletcher said more studios are starting to follow the same model as “Top Gun” and release to movie theaters exclusively before putting the movie on streaming services.

“Really, I think, where they make their money is actually in the movie theater,” she said. “… When a family comes to the movies, they're having to buy a ticket for each member; whereas when you're streaming, you're just doing it for one household.”

Parker said he expects the bulk of the business this weekend to come from “Top Gun” and “Spider-Man,” but the theater also will be showing the Texas-produced film “Corsicana.” Star Cinema Grill also will show every Aggie football game on one of its screens and in the bar.

Fletcher said this weekend Premiere also has concession promotions of a $5 discount on adult combos and a buy one, get one 50% off offer on kid combos. Parker said Star Cinema does not have any additional promotions planned for this weekend.

Cinemark in College Station is also participating in National Cinema Day on Saturday; however, requests for interviews to the local theater were directed to the national representatives who did not return those requests by press time.