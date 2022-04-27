Local suicide prevention coalition wins state recognition for work toward a suicide-free Brazos Valley

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention has a goal of talking about suicide prevention, developing a suicide prevention plan and ending suicide in the Brazos Valley.

Doug Vance, founding member, president and CEO of BVCOSP, said suicide has always been seen as a private mental health issue and crisis rather than a public health crisis.

“If we don’t start talking about it and start having this conversation, it’s not going to end,” he said.

One of the ways they focus their efforts to reduce suicides is through education. The group teaches people some of the recognizable signs of someone who might be contemplating suicide and how they can respond when they see those signs. They also help people find coping strategies to deal with challenges and difficult moments.

Another aspect, Vance said, is offering support services for survivors and people who have been left to grieve loved ones who have died by suicide.

The local coalition was recently named the 2022 “outstanding local coalition” by the Austin-based Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative.

“I’m just so proud of the people we have working with us; they do such an incredible job,” Vance said. “This award means a lot to the organization. This is sort of justification that what we’re doing makes a difference.”

Vance founded the coalition with a group of friends in 2019 after hosting a successful conference in November 2018 focused on talking about suicide prevention and how to break the stigma from talking about suicide and mental health.

“This is the elephant in the room nobody’s talking about, but we’re losing a lot of people in this community to suicide,” he said. “A lot of people are hurting because they’ve lost loved ones.”

Vance, who also serves on the Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative executive committee, said the group was founded because Vance knew several people in the Brazos Valley community who had died by suicide.

Data shows that approximately 50 suicides happen in the Brazos Valley every year, he said. Each of those suicides, he said, impacts 115 people, according to statistics, and 25 of those experience a “major life disruption” as the parent, child, spouse or close friend of the person.

“If you look at the numbers, that means there’s about 6,000 people in the Brazos Valley that are impacted by suicide, and about 1,300 that experience a major life disruption,” Vance said. “So it does affect a lot of people, and we want people to know that we’re here and we can help prevent it and also help recover and give a voice to you if you’ve lost somebody to suicide.”

Monica Palacios, a BVCOSP board member, became involved following the death of her 18-year-old son, Miguel Rodriguez, by suicide in 2019.

“I met Doug at his funeral. Doug showed up to be there to support my family and I, and so a few months after my son’s passing, I joined one of the meetings, went a few times, and then became a member,” she said. “I joined BVCOSP for the fact that I lost my loved one, my son, to suicide, and I want to be a part of the group to help spread suicide awareness and let our teenagers know that their life is important, they’re worth it, and, you know, to keep going and that BVCOSP is here to listen to them, to offer our peer support group to them, and just know that, you know, there is hope.”

Palacios said her son, who was 18 when he died, did not show the typical signs or say anything that would lead his family to believe he was having suicidal thoughts following a break up with his girlfriend, which Palacios described as a toxic relationship.

“The way that it was explained to me was that after getting in an argument with the young girl, he had to have been upset, devastated. He was hurt; he was heartbroken,” she said. “And it was just something that he just decided to do. And he did send the young girl a text message and telling her that he was done, and her response was, OK, she doesn’t care; to send it to someone else.”

She said it was hard when they saw that exchange about a month after his death.

“To know that he did try to reach out to a friend; that friend wasn’t there for him,” she said. “That one phone call could have maybe have saved his life. Maybe the young girl would have reached out to us, we could have got to him in time.”

April 15 marked three years since his death, Palacios said, and she and her family are still grieving and said it sometimes feels like it just happened yesterday.

Palacios tells her son’s story through BVCOSP and helps run some of the support groups and education programs, and through that has helped others, she said.

“Miguel’s story has helped a young boy who was at the point of committing suicide,” she said. “He’s still here with his family, and we still communicate. Miguel’s story’s also helped teenagers that are younger than his age; he was 18. Being on the BVCOSP has helped me be able to know that it’s OK to talk about suicide. It’s OK to get it out there because if we don’t speak about it, then most people won’t know about it. And the fact that it is happening here in the Brazos [Valley], it’s very important to me to get Miguel’s story out there, and to let them know what BVCOSP does and what we offer.”

Kristin Strother, a BVCOSP board member and chair of the volunteer committee, said she was looking to get involved in a local nonprofit and followed her passion of suicide prevention to BVCOSP.

“It’s just so sad, and it’s so preventable,” she said. “I think that was huge for me is it’s very preventable if we can teach these coping mechanisms, let them know they’re not alone.”

Those tactics are even more important now, she said, when bullying is so pervasive with social media.

Throughout the country, Vance said, a reported 1.4 million people attempt suicide each year, but those are just what get labeled as suicides or suicide attempts. Unless there is evidence to point to suicide, he said, a medical examiner or coroner might code it as an accidental death, saying the actual numbers are greater than what they appear.

Vance said a key to ending suicide is helping people understand that there is nothing to be ashamed about if they are struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts.

“We need to stop acting like there’s something wrong with you if you struggle with depression or that sort of thing,” he said. “It’s not; it’s part of human nature, and it’s part of the human condition, if you will.”

Vance said he also wants people who have suicidal thoughts to understand that suicide does not end their pain, but just shifts the pain to their family members, friends and loved ones and the first responders who respond to the call.

“It’s been three years and we grieve every day; we miss him every day,” Palacios said about grieving her son.

Vance said it is not easy to hear stories every day of those in the community who have been affected by suicide and it can be a difficult topic to discuss; however, he said, it is rewarding when they learn that their work changed someone’s life and someone is alive because of BVCOSP.

“To know that a mother out there doesn’t have to go through what Monica’s been going through for three years,” he said.

For more information about BVCOSP, to share a story or join the coalition, go to bvcosp.com. Those who want to donate money to the cause, help write grants, sponsor a scholarship or donate a meeting space, they can do so by going to the website, emailing bvcosp@gmail.com or calling 979-450-1762. Anyone interested in volunteering can email kristinstrotherrealtor@gmail.com.

“We need people in the community to be energized to join us and help us,” Vance said. “If we do that, we can end suicide in the Brazos Valley, but it takes all kinds of people helping us join together in this coalition and making a difference.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.