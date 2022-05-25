Local school leaders, teachers focus on support, safety, security following Uvalde school shooting

A group of two to three dozen people gathered outside College Station High School to join together in prayer following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left a reported 21 people dead, including 19 students.

Stephanie Padgett, a coach, U.S. history and government teacher and parent at the school, helped organized the prayer vigil on her own to offer a space for those who wanted support and comfort.

“I don’t see myself as just a teacher,” she said. “I see myself as a mother of hundreds of kids, and so knowing that we all are on the same page; we are all here for kids, loving our kids, and wanting to be those protectors in whatever that situation is, whether it’s prayerful protection due to your religious beliefs or just knowing that we hear your concerns, and we’re here and we want to listen. We want to be there.”

Padgett said she reached out to a fellow teacher Tuesday night if she wanted to help her organize it and spread the word through social media and text messages. They received permission from their principal, Justin Grimes, to have the gathering before school, as it was not put on by the school or by the College Station school district.

“Last night, I was just sitting there thinking of everything I’m seeing on the news, and just the thought came to me that our school needed to pray; those who wanted to, needed to be able to come together, and those students needed to see a teacher presence thinking about them, thinking about what had occurred in Uvalde and just praying for just peace and understanding and safety, and knowing that we were thinking about those families.”

The eight-minute prayer vigil began at 8 a.m., so all students and staff members in attendance could be in the building before the first bell, Padgett said.

“I told the group today, I said, ‘I don’t know what your religious beliefs are, but we are teachers. We are mothers. We are fathers. We are protectors for these kids, and so this is just an added layer of protection for those of us who believe in the relationship with God and his protection over his kids, his family,’” she said.

Padgett encouraged people to talk to those they are close to and trust and to not bottle in the feelings they have following the tragedy.

“There are students right now that I know that are just questioning everything. I have my own 17-year-old who came home and asked questions last night,” she said. “Just reach out, don’t think you’re alone. Everybody has questions, and there is someone that you can talk to.”

She said both children and adults need that support, which might come from a faith leader, a teacher, a counselor, a principal or a peer.

“No one should feel isolated in this situation,” Padgett said.

Bryan on board

“Bryan ISD expresses our deepest condolences to the students, staff and faculty, families of the Uvalde community,” Bryan Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said. “We, like every other public school in the state of Texas and across the United States, just stands united with them as our hearts are broken.”

She said it was a good reminder of the importance of safety and security.

“I would imagine every school district is talking about this as we speak, but it remains a top priority for us,” she said. “It’s something that we focus on constantly, so that we can ensure that our students and our staff is safe every day.”

Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the College Station school district, said safety and security are always on the minds of campus and district leaders and staff members.

“I think anytime something tragic happens at a school, wherever that school is, it resonates with parents, and it resonates with people who work in the schools,” he said. “And it’s [unsettling]. The thing that is reassuring, at least to me, is that I know how much effort and energy our staff put in to safety and security of our schools, and I know that it is a priority for our school district. And so to me that is somewhat comforting.”

Both College Station and Bryan school districts have security protocols and safety features on their campuses to help prevent tragedies from happening.

Every campus in both school districts has a security vestibule guests enter and a check-in process where they receive a guest identification sticker before being buzzed into the rest of the building.

“All these things that we often just take for granted because it’s what we do every day, it’s a good feeling to know that we have these things in place,” Carrabine said.

Both districts also have partnerships with law enforcement to provide school resource officers and deputies on campuses. In addition to the SROs and SRDs, Carrabine and Glenewinkel said their respective law enforcement agencies answered the districts’ requests to have an increased police presence on campuses during the final couple days of school this spring.

Carrabine and Glenewinkel both said staff members understand the protocols and procedures to follow in any situation, as well as students through required drills.

Glenewinkel said the campuses go through regular safety audits, conducted by a third party company.

Carrabine said the first thing she did following the events in Uvalde was reach out to campus principals.

Both districts have had safety and security items included in bond packages the past two years and prior. That has included retrofitting campuses with security vestibules, adding and replacing security cameras and improving fences around campuses.

Carrabine said there are safety committees on each campus, as well as a district-level task force focused specifically on safety and security. She said the teams will be using advice and suggestions from law enforcement to decide if any changes need to be made to their protocols and procedures moving forward.

She encouraged anyone in the community to “see something, say something.”

