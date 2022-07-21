Local school districts conducting TEA safety mandates in response to Uvalde shooting

Bryan and College Station school districts are working to implement safety measures for schools mandated by the Texas Education Agency after May’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

On June 30, the TEA issued a memo to all state school districts requiring seven items to be accomplished before the start of the school year in an effort to make campuses more secure. These mandates include conducting exterior door safety audits and scheduling mandatory drills throughout the school year. School district officials will be required to fill out a survey by Sept. 9 to certify districts completed the TEA’s mandates by Sept. 1.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said the district already had a targeted partial safety audit, one of TEA’s mandates, scheduled before the shooting in Uvalde. She added that Bryan ISD’s maintenance team checked campus doors on the day of the shooting in Uvalde. Carrabine said the district will conduct an exterior door safety audit again before the start of the school year.

“Everything that’s on the list, as far as those mandatory requirements, we absolutely have plans to accomplish every one of them before our students return,” Carrabine said.

Carrabine noted that Bryan ISD has a comprehensive membership group for the district’s safety and security committee, which includes parents, community members, staff members, law enforcement and school board members.

Tracee McClendon serves as Bryan ISD’s safety and risk management coordinator. Carrabine said McClendon’s role organizes the logistics behind the mandated audits being conducted, and also serves as a liaison with local law enforcement, such as Bryan police officers who serve as school resource officers.

“This particular person is on the front lines as far as communication ... coordination of efforts and duties. Just a multi-faceted position definitely serving as a liaison and the eyes and ears of our district in the name of safety,” Carrabine said.

At Tuesday’s College Station school board meeting, College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale announced the district would be forming a coordinator of safety and security. He added he expects a finalist for the position to come forward at the board’s August meeting. Currently, Jon Hall, the district's director of facilities, has been handling the safety initiative.

Principals from all College Station schools met with Martindale on Thursday and the mandates were a large part of the discussion, according to Chuck Glenewinkel, the district's communications director.

“It’s important because everybody hears the same message and everybody understands exactly what’s going on and what the expectations are,” Glenewinkel said. “Our staff, our principals and our leaders on campus are really dynamic and sharp people. They are doing the job they’re doing because they really care and want to keep people safe. It was a good meeting this morning and a good start towards implementing this plan.”