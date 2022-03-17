Local residents take Ukraine aid to Eastern Europe

Some community members are supporting humanitarian efforts to help the Ukrainian people abroad as they travel to Ukraine and surrounding countries.

Local residents Diane Martin, Susan Fox and Harrison Fox have been going between Romania and western Ukraine for a week assisting refugees fleeing Russia’s attack on the country. Jerry Fox, the chief operating officer of First Financial Bank in College Station, will be joining his wife Susan and 33-year-old son Harrison later this week or early next week.

At the refugee center, employees and volunteers with Program for Humanitarian Aid are working with the Kyiv-based Let’s Love Ministry, a Romanian organization and Eastern European Mission to greet people, get them something hot to drink and eat, a place to shower and sleep and help them reach a safe destination.

“I think they’re processing about 100 people a day, and these people that show up there, a lot of them don’t even have a suitcase,” Jerry Fox said. “They have what possessions they have in a pillowcase. It’s almost all women and children. Most of the men are older men that are over 60 and thus are not required to stay. You can just tell from their faces that they’re totally shell-shocked, literally and figuratively, from what they’ve been through.”

Fox said he has been talking to his wife at least twice a day and hearing their stories of what they have seen, such as families being reunited. Most, he said, do not know if they will ever be able to return to their homes in Ukraine.

He said there are likely hundreds of other organizations doing the same type of work all around the western Ukrainian border, saying these crisis situations can bring out the best in people.

Another local pair was making the trip to Romania and Ukraine on Wednesday, Fox said. Each group has taken donations with them to deliver to Program for Humanitarian Aid, the organization they work with, due to the difficulty of wiring money to their partners like they otherwise would.

The money is being used by the four main organizations for two types of aid: Those who already have evacuated and are in Romania and aid going to Kyiv to assist those remaining in Ukraine’s capital. Fox said none of the money is going toward their own travel from the United States.

Fox, a member of A&M Church of Christ, said he and his family have been involved with the nondenominational Program for Humanitarian Aid for about six years. They have traveled to the country about twice a year. Originally focused on helping orphans in Ukraine before they age out at the age of 16, the focus of the organization shifted to a greater humanitarian aid effort once Russia invaded Ukraine.

He said most of the Ukrainian people who work with the organization are refugees themselves from Donetsk, driven out of eastern Ukraine in 2014 when Russia last invaded the country.

The focus, Fox said, has been getting the orphans they work with, the organization’s employees and other people who cannot get to the borders to safety.

The Ukrainian men who are required to stay in the country are making the dangerous journey to the capital city to pick up people, and they are also bringing supplies to partners in Kyiv, Fox said, noting a friend shared with him a photo of the bare grocery store shelves in Kyiv.

The organizations are able to work together and know how to get resources to the people who can put it to good use in that assistance.

“It’s a daily change,” Fox said about the situation. “We just don’t know what’s going to happen from day to day.”

Despite missiles that have targeted military installations in the western portion of the country, he said, the war zone has not spread to western Ukraine yet. They will adjust their methods if military action approaches their location.

Fox said there are measured risks involved with their efforts, but they have faith God will keep them safe. With so many friends being affected, he said it is important to them to do what they can to help people.

“I feel very strongly that we can’t ignore what’s going on,” Fox said. “What’s happening over there right now has got the consequences to affect the whole world, and we’re just trying to do what we can do. I really worry that this is going to escalate beyond Ukraine.”

Last summer, Fox said, he and his wife purchased a single-family home in western Ukraine where their friends, a family of five, have been residing. Now, it is serving as a transition center for refugees fleeing eastern Ukraine, sometimes housing up to two dozen people.

“My wife and I, we talked about the fact that we really didn’t know why we were doing this; we just felt like we were being called to do it,” he said. “And you know, that house may get shelled and we may never get a penny out of it. If that happens, we’re OK with that because it served and it’s still serving a great purpose during this time.”

He said it is humbling to have the opportunity to help, but sometimes knowing more details about what is happening makes him feel more helpless.

While they are helping those evacuating, Fox said, they are also worried about their friends who returned to their home in southeastern Ukraine last year and chose to remain in place as Russian troops began threatening the border.

“By the time he decided that he probably ought to get out, they were completely encircled,” Fox said. “About 17 days ago he went blank because the Russians cut out all of the telecommunications and utilities there, and so we have not heard from him in all those days. We’ve been trying to get ahold of him. We don’t know if they’re still alive; we have no idea. We are just worried sick about them. It’s a man and a woman in their 30s, and they have two children that are ages 7 and 1. It’s really tragic. It’s just tragic all around. And there’s no way of knowing where this is going to end.”

Fox said people can support the relief efforts by donating to the A&M Church of Christ’s Aid for Ukraine fund through the church’s website or follow links on the website to donate directly to Program for Humanitarian Aid or Eastern European Mission. Donations also can be made at any First Financial Bank offices.

Some people might not know how they can donate now, Fox said, but expects the need to be ongoing for years to come, no matter how quickly the crisis ends.

Anyone who wants to be part of the shifts of people traveling in the coming months to help the relief efforts can contact A&M Church of Christ to get in contact with the group.

“This is all about getting aid to the people who need it,” Fox said. “What these people need right now is they need some physical things — a place to spend the night, some food to eat, some hot tea — but they need some hugs and they need some people assuring them that they’re there to look after them.”

