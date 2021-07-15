Local reports show lowering unemployment rate, fast-moving housing market

The statewide unemployment rate was 6.5% at the end of May, and the U.S. rate was 5.9% as of the end of June.

"If I were to venture a prediction — and partly a hope — I think we will see some big changes here in the fall," Jansen said. "The hospitality industry will see employment rising when A&M returns to business and students are all or almost all on campus. With 100% occupancy at Kyle Field, all of that will show up in the hotels and the restaurants."

PERC's most recent local economic report indicates that single family housing permits and values have risen in recent months, to their highest levels in 15 years.

Locally, new homes are proving hard to come by for those looking, and home prices are rising, according to Amy Dubose, association executive for the BCS Association of Realtors. In June, according to Dubose, 520 homes were sold, a year-over-year increase of 34.4%. The median price of $250,000 is 11.2% higher than in June 2020.

Housing inventory is at a record low of 1.2 months, Dubose said. Homes spent an average of 89 days on the market, down 18 days from this time a year ago. Active listings decreased by 65.9%, with 419 active listings.