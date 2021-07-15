Local reports show lowering unemployment rate, fast-moving housing market

The region's unemployment rate continues to fall, and several key metrics indicate a strengthening local economy, according to area economists and business leaders — despite a continued dearth of employees in the leisure and hospitality industry.
Additionally, real estate prices last month were higher than this time last year, and homes are coming off the market quickly. Statewide, land markets are increasingly active and land prices have risen considerably in recent months.
In the Bryan-College Station metro area, the leisure and hospitality industry continues to trail other fields in terms of employment figures. Employment in leisure and hospitality in May was at 78.3% of its pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, according to data shared by economists from Texas A&M's Private Enterprise Research Center. The economists noted that all other industries in the area were at 92% or higher of their pre-pandemic levels.
"It's pretty amazing — between 1 of 4 and 1 of 5 jobs in that industry haven't come back yet," said Dennis Jansen, PERC's executive director. Jansen's colleague, executive associate director Andy Rettenmaier, said the hospitality field suffered the biggest initial drop and had the steepest hole to dig out of. Rettenmaier said total employment is down nearly 5% compared to last February.
The local unemployment rate decreased from 5.3% to 5.2% in May, the most recent figure available — the third-lowest rate of any metro area in Texas. Local nonfarm employment increased slightly, by 0.8%, in May and was 4.3% below its February 2020 pre-pandemic level.
The statewide unemployment rate was 6.5% at the end of May, and the U.S. rate was 5.9% as of the end of June.
"If I were to venture a prediction — and partly a hope — I think we will see some big changes here in the fall," Jansen said. "The hospitality industry will see employment rising when A&M returns to business and students are all or almost all on campus. With 100% occupancy at Kyle Field, all of that will show up in the hotels and the restaurants."
PERC's most recent local economic report indicates that single family housing permits and values have risen in recent months, to their highest levels in 15 years.
Locally, new homes are proving hard to come by for those looking, and home prices are rising, according to Amy Dubose, association executive for the BCS Association of Realtors. In June, according to Dubose, 520 homes were sold, a year-over-year increase of 34.4%. The median price of $250,000 is 11.2% higher than in June 2020.
Housing inventory is at a record low of 1.2 months, Dubose said. Homes spent an average of 89 days on the market, down 18 days from this time a year ago. Active listings decreased by 65.9%, with 419 active listings.
"The number one thing is that on both the buyer and seller side, people need to be prepared to move quicker than they probably want to," Dubose said. "Where other areas of the economy were negatively impacted by the pandemic, real estate was not one of those areas. For us in this local market, I think it had the opposite effect — the pandemic accelerated people's plans."
A "feverish" demand for land in Texas has led to unusually active land markets in the state, according to Charles Gilliland, a research economist for Texas A&M's Texas Real Estate Research Center. The A&M research center shared numbers and analysis with local media outlets recently indicating a record annualized 685,585 acres changed hands in the second quarter of 2021.
"The East Texas regions all had double-digit price increases with substantial increases in total acres transferred," Gilliland said. He said only West Texas saw drops in land value prices, largely attributable to a halt in oil and gas industry purchases. There is an overall dearth in listings for sale in the Texas land market.
The number of travelers out of Easterwood Airport was slightly higher in June 2021 than in May, and was 91.3% of the number in June 2019. Rettenmaier said Easterwood is trending above national averages for flight travel when compared to the number of pre-pandemic flights per month.