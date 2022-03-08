Local pastors to host prayer service for peace Thursday at noon

Pastors from throughout the community will host a prayer service for peace Thursday.

“The way I see it is our influence as people in Bryan-College Station on world events is rather limited in our individual lives, but I’m hoping that by coming together, in this case briefly for prayer and from across denominations, we can show the community God’s desire for unity and peace among all people,” the Rev. Daryl Hay of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Bryan said.

The prayer service is scheduled to start at noon at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan.

Anyone can support the millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine through organizations, such as the International Committee for the Red Cross or The Rotary Foundation, Hay said, but they can also come together for prayer “as people of faith and people of good will.”

The idea came about as Hay was following news updates of the crisis in Ukraine and was fielding questions about what the church was doing to promote peace or talk about the events in Ukraine.

“I thought about it over the weekend and thought maybe we could have a prayer service for peace, recognizing that Ukraine’s not the only place in the world that is experiencing conflict, but that would be kind of the initiating event in this case,” he said.

He reached out to the Rev. Dan De Leon of Friends Congregational Church in College Station, who said he had been thinking about the same thing, and continued to contact other pastors.

As of Tuesday, pastors representing St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, First Methodist Church in College Station, Friends Congregational Church in College Station and First Christian Church in Bryan are expected to participate in the 45-minute service that will include a litany for peace, prayers, readings from the Bible and music.

Hay said Lent is typically the time people look inward, but it can also be a time for people to look at how they can help others.

“Lent’s usually a time when we take things away from ourselves, but it can also be a time to consider what we give; what we give back, how we can serve and overall make a difference,” he said.

Everyone is invited to attend.

“St. Andrew’s may be the venue, but I’m hoping folks of Christian faith, all faiths or no faith can come together to demonstrate some unity and some peace,” Hay said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.