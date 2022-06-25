Local party chairs react to Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case Friday left some people celebrating and others scared about what it means for the future.

The decision moves the issue of abortion laws and women’s reproductive rights to the states, reversing the 1973 decision that protected abortion rights as a Constitutional right.

Brazos County Democratic Party Chair Amy Alge said she had to hold back tears and give herself time to calm down after hearing the “heartbreaking” decision Friday morning.

“We knew that this was probably going to happen, but it doesn’t make it any easier when the [Supreme Court] suddenly strips away the rights of women,” she said. “It’s been tough, especially, I’m a mother with two daughters. My girls are 9 and 12, and just how harsh the Texas law is. There’s not even provisions for incest or rape. I just can’t believe that we are going backwards.”

Brazos County Republican Party Chair Elianor Vessali said she was surprised the decision was announced Friday, but called it a “pleasant surprise.”

Beyond being pro-life, she was pleased to hear the decision from a legal view, calling Roe v. Wade a “flawed” ruling.

“The court majority has recognized that it is not an explicit right in the Constitution, and therefore, it should go back to the people and their representatives at the state level,” Vessali, a licensed attorney, said. “And that’s how our Constitutional republic works. That is part of our process. It gives people a voice.”

Vessali said she appreciates the straightforward wording of the majority opinion by Samuel Alito, saying it includes the process the court took to reach its decision.

The opinion states the Constitution “makes no express reference to a right to obtain an abortion,” “finds that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition,” and “concludes the right to obtain an abortion cannot be justified as a component of [a broader entrenched right that is supported by other precedents].”

Vessali called it a “clear support of the fundamental principles behind our Constitutional republic” that the issue will revert back to the states and the people if it is not “clearly enumerated in the Constitution.”

“That brings our power and our decisions as citizens closer to home,” she said.

Alge emphasized the need for people to vote in November.

“The ballot box is really our only hope right now, since it’s all come back to the states,” she said. “Since Roe v. Wade is overturned, and they say it’s in the hands of the states, then we got to be really careful about who we put in charge because it’s our state legislators that have put the trigger ban in place that have made abortion illegal in Texas. It gets back to local government, and we’re going to need people to turn out in November and get their voice heard.”

Some states, such as Texas, had “trigger” laws in place that are expected to take effect 30 days after the Supreme Court’s judgment officially overturns Roe v. Wade.

According to the Texas Tribune, Texas’ law will ban abortions from the “moment of fertilization” and will have few exceptions “to save the life of a pregnant patient ‘substantial impairment of major bodily function.’” It states the law also will criminalize anyone who performs an abortion, but not the person who has an abortion.

Abortions have ceased at clinics throughout the state, according to the Texas Tribune.

Alge said she worries about health care providers who may be wary about performing abortions for patients, for fear it does not fall into the life-saving exception provided.

“I have a friend who has gotten an abortion before because it was a life-saving need, and she worries that if that were to happen again, she might not be able to,” Alge said. “I do have friends who will tell you that if the law was the way it is when they were carrying their children, and they had to have abortions, they would not be alive today. It’s very, very scary times.”

Alge said the decisions made in the November election will determine the future of women’s reproductive rights in Texas.

“I do have hope, as I see the young generation coming up; I think they will eventually set things right, but it’s sad the situation that we’re in at this moment.”

She noted she is worried the decision could lead to other rights being taken away in the future, such as those in place protecting same-sex marriage.

Vessali said the opinion is explicitly about abortion, which she classified as different from other rights because of the other life it involves.

Abby Johnson, who served as director of the Planned Parenthood clinic in Bryan before joining the anti-abortion movement, has been working to end Roe v. Wade for 13 years. Johnson resigned from her post at Planned Parenthood after she was part of an ultrasound-guided abortion procedure where she said she saw a fetus, via the monitor, recoil from the doctor’s probe. She has gone on to create the pro-life organizations And Then There Were None and Pro Love Ministries.

Johnson wrote in an email that she was preparing for the Pro-Life Women’s Conference in Indianapolis when she heard the news and cried with her friends.

“What a moment for not only the innocent lives of the unborn that will be saved because of this decision but for the women who deserve so much better than abortion,” she wrote.

She wrote she hopes Friday’s opinion “leads to healing and redemption in this nation.”

Describing abortion as “the destruction of innocent life,” she wrote, there is “no circumstance” that warrants abortion.

“The fight over abortion is far from over,” Johnson wrote, calling it a fight between good and evil. “There is nothing greater to fight for than the lives of the innocent and the lives that abortion takes and harms in the process.”

Vessali said she hopes the conversations Friday’s opinion sparked can lead to discussions about improving the adoption processes in the United States.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard anybody go through the adoption process and say, ‘Man, that was the easiest thing I’ve been through, and I was able to do it without any trouble,’” she said. “I think this also opens the opportunity to review those processes, and to assist families who are looking to adopt and looking to adopt our American children.”

Jason Lindo, professor of economics at Texas A&M University, said the Supreme Court’s decision will have both immediate and long-term economic impacts as access to abortions becomes more limited.

Lindo’s area of research in the area of reproductive health care includes “at least hundreds” of studies, he said. The “wide body of evidence,” he said, shows the effects of the abortion bans are likely to be “disproportionately borne by women of color and low-income women and women who are generally more disadvantaged than the general population.”

Those disadvantages are exacerbated when access to abortions are impeded, he said, and families may be pushed further below the poverty line.

“Anyone who’s had kids or seriously considered it will quickly realize how costly it is in terms of time and money,” Lindo said. “And so, of course, restrictions that make it harder for people to control the timing of children or how many children they have will have serious impacts on their careers and their economic circumstances.”

Research indicates a quarter of women are estimated to have an abortion over their lifetime, and “tens of thousands” will see their lives “permanently altered” without access to abortion services, he said.

“And this altered path involves or can involve less education, lower labor force participation, poor economic conditions generally, and then with each passing year, the number of people who are on this altered path will grow and so the overall economic effect will grow,” Lindo said.

These effects may start being felt immediately, he said, in women who are currently pregnant with the costs continuing after the child is born.

He said the group that could be affected by the decision that people tend to forget about is any current children a family might have or future children they will have after being denied access to an abortion.

“These other children are likely to be affected as well by the fact that their parents’ economic circumstances are affected,” Lindo said. “We know that household resources and parental education are important determinants of children’s economic success, so the effects, the economic effects, are likely to extend into the next generation as well.”

