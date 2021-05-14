Local Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr with prayer, celebration at Brazos County Expo

“For Muslims, we have two Eid holidays throughout the year, and they’re special times where everyone comes together for this congregational prayer,” Thomson said. “This year, we passed out goodie bags for the children on their way out, but the main thing is that we could pray together this year. There is relief that we are starting to get back toward something like normal, and there’s excitement at seeing people in-person after such a long time — and a sense of community because you felt so isolated and essentially stuck at home for so long. Now we can come back, we can start rebuilding that sense of community.”

Islamic Community B-CS members explained that Ramadan each year is also, for many, a time of thoroughly reading or reciting the Koran, and of increased charitable actions and contributions.

“During Eid, we also think about the larger Muslim community around the world, and so at this time, all of our hearts go out to those in Palestine with the unrest there — praying for people stuck in the middle of that unrest, and for Muslims around the world who might be oppressed,” Thomson said.

Mosque member Ryan Ibrahim described Eid as a time of reward and celebration after fasting during Ramadan.