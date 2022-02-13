Local man featured in regional Super Bowl ad

Bryan resident Juan Hernandez will have a moment few have experienced: appearing in a Super Bowl ad.
The truck driver for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages bottling company can be seen in three seconds of the company’s 30-second recruiting ad. The commercial will air throughout Texas and Oklahoma during the game Sunday.
This will be the first ad for the Dallas-based Coca-Cola bottling company, aiming to promote the hiring opportunities it has and showcase the company’s employees and culture, a press release stated. The ad, which was developed by Plot Twist Creativity, features Pharrell Williams’ song “Happy” played on Coca-Cola bottles.
“[T]he upbeat commercial includes nearly two dozen employees, both new and experienced, from Houston, Beaumont and Bryan,” the release states.
In an email interview, Hernandez said he always thought TV ads used actors for everything.
“It never even crossed my mind,” he said about being part of a Super Bowl ad. “… But I got to represent what I actually do in real life in a big TV ad like this. That’s really cool to me. It’s an honor.”
Hernandez and all the other CCSWB employees who were part of the commercial met at the company’s “state-of-the-art production, sales and distribution” facility in Houston on Jan. 22 for the one-day shoot.
“[W]e had a blast. It was a good time filming with other CCSWB employees,” he wrote.
He said he felt like a celebrity with the lights and cameras and the director. He wrote they encouraged them to “have fun with it,” and he did.
Hernandez said he has been a driver for CCSWB “for a while,” and most enjoys visiting his customers, saying every day can be different.
He said he plans to watch the game —and the commercial — with his family. He does not know exactly when it will air during the game but said they will be watching for it and “have the DVR ready.”
“I’m looking forward to spending time with others and enjoying the game. My two seconds of fame is just the cherry on top,” he said, adding, “Go Cincinnati!”
Those two seconds of fame will be part of the kickoff to CCSWB’s hiring campaign that coincides with the company’s fifth anniversary this year.
Hernandez can be seen at the 16-, 17- and 18-second marks, slapping the side of the truck and then smiling and pointing at the camera.