Local man featured in regional Super Bowl ad

“[W]e had a blast. It was a good time filming with other CCSWB employees,” he wrote.

He said he felt like a celebrity with the lights and cameras and the director. He wrote they encouraged them to “have fun with it,” and he did.

Hernandez said he has been a driver for CCSWB “for a while,” and most enjoys visiting his customers, saying every day can be different.

He said he plans to watch the game —and the commercial — with his family. He does not know exactly when it will air during the game but said they will be watching for it and “have the DVR ready.”

“I’m looking forward to spending time with others and enjoying the game. My two seconds of fame is just the cherry on top,” he said, adding, “Go Cincinnati!”

Those two seconds of fame will be part of the kickoff to CCSWB’s hiring campaign that coincides with the company’s fifth anniversary this year.

Hernandez can be seen at the 16-, 17- and 18-second marks, slapping the side of the truck and then smiling and pointing at the camera.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.