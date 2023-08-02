House Bill 2127 will take effect on Sept. 1 and there is no telling what affect it will have on local municipalities, as Bryan-College Station city officials are keeping a watchful eye on the bill until then.

HB 2127, known as the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act, bans local municipalities from adopting or enforcing ordinances and rules that go further than what’s already allowed under state law. The act applies to state laws that cover agriculture, business and commerce, finance, insurance, labor, local government, natural resources, occupations and property.

Houston city attorneys already have filed suit against the law taking effect, and College Station Mayor John Nichols told The Eagle it’s well known that most, if not every, city in the state is opposed to HB 2127.

“[The bill was] lobbied hard, both collectively and individually, with their own legislator to modify it or not pass it at all,” he said. “So certainly I was in that position and spent a fair amount of time in support of people who understood the bill carefully, and I spent a fair amount of time communicating with our legislators individually about our opposition and the reasons for that opposition.”

State Rep. John Raney of House District 14 and District 12 Rep. Kyle Kacal were both co-authors on HB 2127. Raney was unavailable for comment in recent weeks due to personal matters. The Eagle reached out multiple times to Kacal, who represents part of Brazos County, but no comment was received.

Nichols said he interpreted that Kacal and Raney felt “they had no choice [but to vote in favor], given the leaderships demand on them.” He further explained his reasoning for the opposition.

“It’s a direct challenge to the constitutional authority of home-rule cities that is in the Texas Constitution to enact ordinances that are considered by the local elected officials to be in the public interest in terms of the safety and welfare of our local citizens,” Nichols said. “That is the basis for all of city government charters across the state, ours included. We believe that it was a direct constitutional challenge and shouldn’t be done as broadly as it was; it was simply an overwhelming reaction to the individual efforts the Legislature had made over time at the interest of various interest groups.”

Despite Houston filing a lawsuit and Dallas officials also considering taking action against the bill, Nichols said College Station is not pursuing any legal action at this time.

“I can’t say anything we might ever do, but I can say at the moment we are in a reflective position. I understand Dallas and Houston are large cities with large legal staff and preparing their challenge,” he said. “I, as one member of council, [am] happy to see that some of those cities are taking on the entire ordinance right up front, before it even is enacted to try and delay it. I certainly support them in that, as far as us joining a lawsuit that is not where we are now.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, Dallas officials are worried the law will heavily restrict what cities and counties can regulate.

“The new law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 14, requires cities to get permission from the Legislature if they want to enact rules that go beyond what the state allows in those areas,” the Morning News stated. “It also allows a person or group to sue a municipality if they feel they’ve been negatively impacted by a local rule that conflicts with state law.”

Houston city attorneys filed a lawsuit, according to a July 3 report from the Houston Chronicle.

“The lawsuit filed in Travis County District Court, seeks to have the new law ruled unconstitutional and unenforceable,” the article states. “The law … dubbed the ‘Death Star Bill’ by critics, has put a slew of local regulations in doubt, subject to potential lawsuits by private parties.

“Houston, like all cities, needs to know with certainty what laws it may enforce, and its residents and businesses need to know with certainty what laws to obey.”

As far as the city of College Station’s position on the matter, Nichols expressed disappointment and noted it is going to affect the city somewhere down the line.

“The way, I think, it is written as I understand it, is that any citizen or businesses could sue the city on future ordinances that we might make that reflect the local concerns over public health and safety,” he said. “And so we see that as a possibility. … [One of the concerns] is that it is so broadly written, with so much uncertainty in the interpretation of the language, that it will openly wind up in interminable court cases at the extent that people will want to constrain cities.”

As an example, Nichols said College Station has a “hands free” safety ordinance that prohibits cell phone use while operating a vehicle or riding a bicycle on a public roadway; and if technology changes and the ordinance needs to be updated, a citizen could sue the city in that regard. If the number of lawsuits rises in comparison to the number of people and resources per city, it could be a lengthy process overall for everyone involved, he said.

“We are watching all of this,” he said. “I will simply have to wait it out and see if somebody does decide to challenge us; as anybody can sue us. … There is no intention currently by the city of College Station to join those lawsuits. That does not prevent us from looking for opportunities in the future for clarification.”

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez was unavailable to speak to The Eagle about this topic. The city of Bryan said in a statement via email:

“Cities are uncertain how HB 2127 will impact them. The legislation is unclear and not well written. Texas Municipal League is struggling on how to advise cities about HB 2127. This is most certainly going to have to play out in the courts. Several cities have already joined together to file suit. Until then, cities will have to do the best they can to interpret and comply. Our main concern is that it is infringing on the important home rule concept that has been a hallmark of the Texas success story for over 100 years.”