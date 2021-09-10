Local law enforcement agencies host National Night Out kickoff

People throughout the area can register to host a National Night Out block party Oct. 5 where families can host their neighbors and visit with law enforcement officers who will travel to the registered parties.

Darby said one of the most important aspects about National Night Out is allowing neighbors to get to know each other, something he sees happening less frequently now.

With a dozen or so officers on the street at one time in Bryan, he said, there is no way to watch every house or car in a city of more than 80,000 people. However, if neighbors get to know each other, then they can help keep their neighborhoods safe.

If someone knows their neighbor is leaving on a trip and no one should be stopping by the house, but they see a vehicle they do not recognize, Darby said, they can then report that to police.

“They in turn become our eyes and ears,” he said.

In addition to giving neighbors a chance to meet each other, Dicky said, it also allows the neighbors who attend a block party to meet, get to know and ask questions of law enforcement officers in their community.