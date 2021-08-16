Local health officials urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Local health officials are encouraging vaccinations and masks as tools to combat COVID-19 while cases and hospitalizations continue to surge and schools open their doors this week.
Ninety-five percent of the 74 COVID-19 patients at CHI St. Joseph Health were not vaccinated, and most of the rest are immunocompromised, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kia Parsi said at a Monday press conference. Baylor Scott & White Regional President Jason Jennings said that out of approximately 50 patients at Baylor Scott & White, 93% were not vaccinated.
Both hospitals are hoping to get help from visiting nurses in the near future to assist with staffing issues.
Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said that because students benefit from in-person learning and because it is a priority to have kids back in school, it is important for people to get vaccinated to help students stay safe as they return to the classroom this week.
“Vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sullivan said. "Promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports. We're talking about those who are 12 and older and everyone around the student at home, ensuring that those are getting vaccinated. … That is the number one important issue here.”
Sullivan said that 46.5% of the county has been fully vaccinated while about 55.2% has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Older demographics tend to have higher rates of vaccination, with the 80-and-older community having a vaccination rate of 83.6%. The vaccination rate for those between ages 12 and 15 is 19%.
Wearing face masks can also be effective against spreading the virus, especially KN95 or N95 masks, Sullivan said.
“I would like to see everybody on the first day of school show up with a mask,” Sullivan said. “We in the health care world have been wearing masks at work for a year and a half now and we see such low transmission in an area that is very high risk for transmission. … What we have seen is that when we wear masks, we see decreased transmission. That’s the science.”
Parsi said St. Joseph is seeing people in their 30s to 50s who are unvaccinated. He emphasized that the reason younger people are being admitted is because they tend to be in the unvaccinated population. There are fewer people in the older age groups being admitted now, he said.
“As a clinician,” Parsi said, “it's very difficult to see a 5-year-old child say goodbye to his 32-year-old father who was unvaccinated, knowing that if he was vaccinated, he would be alive today.”
Jennings said that the average Baylor Scott & White patient with COVID-19 in January was 65, but now that has dropped to 55. He also said that there are many people in their 30s and 40s being admitted.
Sullivan said that there are also children being admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.
“I am concerned about that,” Sullivan said. “As we do open up schools and as we enter into a new school year, we have to be very vigilant about what COVID-19 does in our pediatric population.”
Jennings said that some children with COVID-19 have come through Baylor Scott & White and have been sent to pediatric hospitals; similarly, Parsi said that while there are not many kids who go through St. Joseph with COVID-19, the ones who do usually get sent to a children’s hospital.
Baylor Scott & White has implemented the first stage of its surge plan. Jennings said that plan has included rescheduling elective surgeries that require overnight stays to create more ICU capacity; the hospital usually has 16 ICU beds but they are up to about 20. He said that BSW is also hoping to get help from visiting nurses in the near future. Both hospitals are limiting patients to one visitor in most scenarios.
There are no available ICU beds in the state’s Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services website.
Staffing continues to be an issue in the local community and throughout the state, Parsi said. He expects the state’s program to bring in visiting nurses to help soon.