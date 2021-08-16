Local health officials urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Sullivan said that 46.5% of the county has been fully vaccinated while about 55.2% has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Older demographics tend to have higher rates of vaccination, with the 80-and-older community having a vaccination rate of 83.6%. The vaccination rate for those between ages 12 and 15 is 19%.

Wearing face masks can also be effective against spreading the virus, especially KN95 or N95 masks, Sullivan said.

“I would like to see everybody on the first day of school show up with a mask,” Sullivan said. “We in the health care world have been wearing masks at work for a year and a half now and we see such low transmission in an area that is very high risk for transmission. … What we have seen is that when we wear masks, we see decreased transmission. That’s the science.”

Parsi said St. Joseph is seeing people in their 30s to 50s who are unvaccinated. He emphasized that the reason younger people are being admitted is because they tend to be in the unvaccinated population. There are fewer people in the older age groups being admitted now, he said.

“As a clinician,” Parsi said, “it's very difficult to see a 5-year-old child say goodbye to his 32-year-old father who was unvaccinated, knowing that if he was vaccinated, he would be alive today.”