Local groups to host women's march in Bryan on Saturday

This Saturday at the corner of Texas Avenue and 29th Street in Bryan, community organizations are hosting a women’s march in front of Bryan City Hall from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The local event, officially called the BCS March for Reproductive Rights, is one of many marches taking place throughout the country as part of the national Women’s March.
Janet Dudding, president of co-organizing group Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley, said she hopes people can find community in others who are angry about Senate Bill 8, which was supported by local representatives Kyle Kacal and John Raney and Sen. Charles Schwertner.
The bill, which went into effect Sept. 1, prohibits abortions after six weeks and allows anyone to file a civil lawsuit against a woman seeking an abortion or anyone helping her get one in exchange for a $10,000 reward, if successful.
“Everyone’s personal choice about whether to reproduce or not is sacred,” Dudding said. “I mean, it is so personal, and what the legislature has done this past time is strip all of that away. It’s cruel. It’s just absolutely cruel what they’ve written into law, and I’m hoping that, again, that we can find community.”
Dudding said she remembers 40 years ago when she was separated from her first husband and went to her doctor for birth control and was told she had to have her husband’s permission.
“I was furious. I was just absolutely furious,” she said. “… It is the most personal and private and really sacred decision you will ever make in your whole life. We don’t need bounty hunters and vigilantes coming and trying to score a bounty off of what is really a personal, personal, private decision.”
She argued the cruelty of the bill is not what Texas is about, saying there are no exceptions for rape, incest, abuse or gender identity and could result in requiring a preteen child to give birth. She called the potential impacts “crushing.”
She called for legislators to put reproductive controls on men, saying “100% of pregnancies are caused by sperm.”Dudding doesn’t know how many people will attend the march due to Texas A&M’s evening football game against Mississippi State, but she hopes people will go before heading to the game.
Organizers moved the march from the Texas A&M campus to Bryan due to the home game.
“Hopefully, the weather will hold, we can find community together here because I know that there are a lot of people who feel – people are feeling really beat up after this legislative session – that we do have a voice, and we can use our voice,” Dudding said. “This weekend is a chance to do that.”