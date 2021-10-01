Local groups to host women's march in Bryan on Saturday

This Saturday at the corner of Texas Avenue and 29th Street in Bryan, community organizations are hosting a women’s march in front of Bryan City Hall from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The local event, officially called the BCS March for Reproductive Rights, is one of many marches taking place throughout the country as part of the national Women’s March.

Janet Dudding, president of co-organizing group Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley, said she hopes people can find community in others who are angry about Senate Bill 8, which was supported by local representatives Kyle Kacal and John Raney and Sen. Charles Schwertner.

The bill, which went into effect Sept. 1, prohibits abortions after six weeks and allows anyone to file a civil lawsuit against a woman seeking an abortion or anyone helping her get one in exchange for a $10,000 reward, if successful.

“Everyone’s personal choice about whether to reproduce or not is sacred,” Dudding said. “I mean, it is so personal, and what the legislature has done this past time is strip all of that away. It’s cruel. It’s just absolutely cruel what they’ve written into law, and I’m hoping that, again, that we can find community.”