Local experts offer tips for staying safe on New Year’s Eve

“I don’t anticipate any drop off in number of calls,” he said. “Even with the pandemic we’ve maintained a fairly normal call volume throughout the year.”

Brooks advised people who will be on the roads tonight to be a defensive driver and try to predict the actions of other drivers around them, saying she gives the same advice to her teenager.

“Take that extra second before you go at a red light, just to make sure the other car is going to stop, and keep a safe distance,” she said. If someone sees a driver who could be intoxicated, they should call 9-1-1 with the license plate number and make and model of the vehicle.

According to a press release from the Watch UR BAC Program, which is funded through the Texas Department of Transportation, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018 in the country. Of those, 839 took place in December, and 285 occurred during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“The holidays should be an enjoyable time for our community members, not a marker for the death of a loved one due to a drunk-driving crash,” College Station Police Department spokesperson Officer Tristen Lopez said in a press release. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday.”