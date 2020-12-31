Local experts offer tips for staying safe on New Year’s Eve

Whether people are celebrating the end of 2020 with a toast of sparkling wine or with a few fireworks, officials remind area residents that safety is key.
Bobbi Brooks, program manager for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program, said people need to plan a sober ride home, regardless of where they go to celebrate.
People who may think about getting a cab or finding a rideshare option when they go out to celebrate might not consider a safe ride home when going to someone’s house, she said.
“We just really need to remind people that they need to make a plan for that sober ride coming home or plan to stay overnight,” Brooks said.
She said she is concerned the anticipated increase of people celebrating at home instead of at restaurants and bars due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions will lead to an increase in people driving intoxicated.
“Buzzed driving is drunk driving, and impairment starts with that very first sip of alcohol,” she said. “It’s really important to make that plan before they begin drinking because your inhibitions go out the window once they start having a few drinks.”
Bryan Police Department spokesperson Officer Kole Taylor said BPD will be staffed as usual for New Year’s Eve.
“I don’t anticipate any drop off in number of calls,” he said. “Even with the pandemic we’ve maintained a fairly normal call volume throughout the year.”
Brooks advised people who will be on the roads tonight to be a defensive driver and try to predict the actions of other drivers around them, saying she gives the same advice to her teenager.
“Take that extra second before you go at a red light, just to make sure the other car is going to stop, and keep a safe distance,” she said. If someone sees a driver who could be intoxicated, they should call 9-1-1 with the license plate number and make and model of the vehicle.
According to a press release from the Watch UR BAC Program, which is funded through the Texas Department of Transportation, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018 in the country. Of those, 839 took place in December, and 285 occurred during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
“The holidays should be an enjoyable time for our community members, not a marker for the death of a loved one due to a drunk-driving crash,” College Station Police Department spokesperson Officer Tristen Lopez said in a press release. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday.”
For those who choose to include fireworks in their celebrations to usher in 2021, the rain should clear out by the evening and the recent precipitation should help mitigate fire risk, Jimmy Fowler, meteorologist in the National Weather Houston-Galveston office, said. However, as of Christmas Day, there were drought conditions in the Brazos Valley.
Looking at data for Easterwood Airport, Fowler said, the reporting station was 11.5 inches below normal rainfall for the year, as of Wednesday afternoon.
The cold front that brought in the recent rains will drop temperatures to the mid- to upper-30s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal, he said.
“Be aware of your surroundings, make sure you’re not launching fireworks into any dry fields or anything like that, near any structures, and bundle up if you’re planning on being outside,” he said in summary.
It is illegal to discharge fireworks within the Bryan or College Station city limits.
Some tips provided by the City of College Station for firework safety are only use fireworks while sober, never give fireworks to children, only light one at a time, always read labels before using a firework and quickly move away after igniting the firework’s fuse.
The city also advised people to not re-light a dud, but to wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water. The National Safety Council advises people have a bucket of water nearby at all times when discharging fireworks.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks sparked an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018 and injured an estimated 9,100 people. Half of those injuries were to extremities, with children younger than 15 years old accounting for 36% of those injuries.