Local expert discusses economic benefits of green energy at Rotary Club luncheon

Rotary Club members gathered this week to hear from a local climate professor who shared both the environmental and economic benefits of renewable energy.

On Wednesday, the Bryan Rotary Club held its weekly luncheon at the Stella Hotel where it was joined by Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University, who was invited as the guest speaker for the week to discuss his research on the intersection of climate change and human society.

John Delaney, a member of the Bryan Rotary Club since 1992, introduced Dessler and said that in previous weeks the club had discussed carbon fuels.

“A couple of months ago we had a club program about the petroleum industry and of, tangentially, climate science, climate change and the collision of those two forces,” Delaney said.

Delaney said this previous discussion had inspired him to invite Dessler to come and speak since climate crisis is one of the largest issues facing the United States today.

“I decided that since I was in charge of programs for the month of July, I was going to try to identify a man who works with that for a living [and] to come and tell us what he believes the truth to be about climate science,” Delaney said.

“I was fascinated to hear from a historian from Rice [University] the other day on the air said, ‘The two greatest problems facing America are gun violence and climate change,’” Delaney said. “We all want to be as well informed as we can to help guide the direction of our public officials.”

Dessler, who received his Ph.D. in chemistry from Harvard University, began his presentation by saying he was not trying to convince anybody.

“I always like talking to diverse groups about climate change,” Dessler said. “Particularly, I like talking to people who may not agree with me … I’m just trying to give everyone the facts about what the science tells us.”

Dessler said an easy way to consider how global temperatures rising by just a few degrees can affect the climate was to look at past ice ages.

“So if you walk out your front door into an ice age world you wouldn’t recognize it,” Dessler said. “There’s ice covering much of North America, sea levels are 300 feet low [and] the collections of ecosystems look completely different.”

All of those changes that come along with an ice age were caused by just a few degrees of global cooling, Dessler said.

“You change the world by 10 degrees, you get a climate which is completely different,” he said. “And I think everyone can agree it would be an economic disaster if there were another ice age.”

Carbon emissions have the same effect, according to Dessler, when heating the Earth but on a much shorter period of time.

“Fossil fuels are only going to last a very short time on this geologic time scale,” Dessler said. “But over that time, it’s going to raise the temperature of the planet … If we burn fossil fuels for centuries we will get warmer.”

The world can decide to take no action and deal with the consequences of climate change, but it will be costly, Dessler said.

“We will deal with it, we’ll deal with it the way we dealt with COVID,” Dessler said. “Sort of incompetence with a lack of empathy, and it’s going to be expensive. Climate change is going to make everybody poor.”

However, Dessler said, if the U.S. incorporates more renewable energy into its power grid, it would not only help the planet but be more stable compared to the current fluctuating energy costs.

“America should not have to go beg Saudi Arabia to increase [oil] production and again this is because we rely on fossil fuels — a globally priced commodity,” Dessler said.

This can be done by setting up a power grid on two different types of energy, Dessler said.

“Let me get out and away from the idea that you have a grid that runs entirely on solar and wind, nobody advocates for that,” Dessler said. “Instead you have a grid that on average is about 75% renewable and 25% of what we call dispatchable power, power you can turn on and off.”

Dessler said this allows for the grid to use solar and wind energy whenever conditions are right for both, and have dispatchable power, such as hydroelectric or thermonuclear, available for when the sun is down or during unfavorable weather.

Even if people still have doubts about climate change, Dessler said the economic benefits are hard to ignore.

“I mean, go to the pump and fill your truck up and say, ‘I don’t care about climate change, I just don't want the price of gasoline going up and down,’” Dessler said. “Even if you don’t buy climate change, I also think the other advantages are really very powerful.”