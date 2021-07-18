Local economic survey results indicate optimism despite hiring, supply challenges

A recent Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation survey of dozens of local companies shows overall faith in the region’s ability to continue recovering from the worst of the pandemic-related economic downturn. Interviews with local business leaders indicate confidence in the economy despite wage-related hiring challenges and supply chain difficulties.
From March to June, the BVEDC talked with more than 50 companies from a range of fields to conduct the survey. About 50% of the surveyed companies said their revenues grew in 2020, while 42% said they maintained and 8% reported declines. When asked about future hiring, 92% of respondents said they planned to add employees by May 2022.
Matt Prochaska, president/CEO of the BVEDC, said surveyors talked with companies from a wide array of industries and a size range from fewer than 10 employees to over 500.
“What I continue to hear from these companies is that our local economy is strong and still relatively resilient from the potential ups and downs brought by the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19,” Prochaska said. “That is a testament to the strength of our companies, the diversity of industry that we have, and the collaboration we have with the Texas A&M University System — and the support from our local jurisdictions.”
Eric Harry, director of strategy for CardioQuip Global, said his College Station-based company of about 40 employees did exceedingly well during the height of the pandemic, but is now facing some supply chain-related challenges, even as the pandemic wanes.
Shortages of electronic supplies, stainless steel and wood have meant price hikes, Harry said, though he remains optimistic overall about the next 12 months. Harry explained that CardioQuip, which produces heater-cooler devices used in cardiothoracic surgery, grew considerably from 2017 to 2020, and that growth continued last year despite the overall economic climate.
Kait Jones, the BVEDC’s business outreach and engagement coordinator, said survey responses indicate most local companies anticipate further growth and success going forward.
“A lot of the participants I spoke with ... they’re seeing a quality of place and life return, and students returning — museums opening, travelers coming back to town — and also a number of businesses coming down the pipeline as well,” Jones said.
Katherine Kleemann, franchise owner/president of Spherion Staffing in the Brazos Valley, said two of the top stories with regard to economic recovery are employment and wages. Kleemann said wage growth in the area went up last year more than usual, though she explained that the loss of a significant portion of hospitality jobs skewed the overall wage numbers. In 2021, local wage growth is up about 2.7% year over year, she said, which slightly trails national averages.
“Especially if we’re talking about shorter-term jobs, the expectations of wages has gone up and the incentive to take those jobs has to be there. Wages are a huge part of that,” Kleemann said.
“There are very few industries that aren’t struggling to find people to work this year. That has been the challenge of 2021, is finding the talent — recruiting is a challenge, and it’s been more challenging in some industries more than others,” Kleemann said. Recent research conducted by Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center indicates that businesses in leisure and hospitality, including food and beverage, lag other companies regarding employment.
In the Brazos Valley and Montgomery County, Spherion placed more than 1,000 people in jobs each year in 2018 and 2019. Kleemann said Spherion itself largely rebounded from early pandemic losses by the end of 2020.
Kleemann said the area business community’s overall outlook is strong, despite hiring challenges.
“Right now, it feels like things are ready to roar back, especially if we’re going to have a full stadium at Kyle Field — that will be a much-needed boom,” she said.