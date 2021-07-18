Local economic survey results indicate optimism despite hiring, supply challenges

A recent Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation survey of dozens of local companies shows overall faith in the region’s ability to continue recovering from the worst of the pandemic-related economic downturn. Interviews with local business leaders indicate confidence in the economy despite wage-related hiring challenges and supply chain difficulties.

From March to June, the BVEDC talked with more than 50 companies from a range of fields to conduct the survey. About 50% of the surveyed companies said their revenues grew in 2020, while 42% said they maintained and 8% reported declines. When asked about future hiring, 92% of respondents said they planned to add employees by May 2022.

Matt Prochaska, president/CEO of the BVEDC, said surveyors talked with companies from a wide array of industries and a size range from fewer than 10 employees to over 500.

“What I continue to hear from these companies is that our local economy is strong and still relatively resilient from the potential ups and downs brought by the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19,” Prochaska said. “That is a testament to the strength of our companies, the diversity of industry that we have, and the collaboration we have with the Texas A&M University System — and the support from our local jurisdictions.”