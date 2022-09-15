Local economic indicators show continued overall upward trend

The latest economic indicators released by the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center shows continued growth in the local economy, despite a slide in real wages in the first quarter of 2022.

Sponsored by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, the economic indicators track three monthly indicators — unemployment, non-farm employment and total taxable sales — along with quarterly wages. The three monthly metrics are reflective of data through July and are also adjusted for inflation and seasonally, so it is a more accurate comparison month to month.

The report showed the Business-Cycle Index, which looks at all four metrics on average for the area including Brazos, Robertson and Burleson counties, had a 1.1% increase from June to July, moving up to 222.

Dennis Jansen, director of the Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC), said there is a complex statistical model used to find the percent increase and the index number; however the concepts are simple based on what is good or bad for the economy. Using the metrics as examples, he said, employment going up is good, as is unemployment going down.

“It’s almost like we add up these series and kind of take the average change, and if the average change is positive, it’s a good thing, and our index goes up in value,” he said. “If something bad happens, like when unemployment went way up during COVID, and our index falls.”

Matt Prochaska, president and CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, said he was pleased to see the index increase, saying it shows the economy’s continuing recovery since the dip during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted the steeper increase the recovery line shows compared to the pre-pandemic line.

The local unemployment rate declined to 3.1% in July, down from 3.2% in June. The drop was similar to the statewide drop in unemployment from 4.1% to 4%. The 3.1% unemployment for July makes the College Station-Bryan area the third lowest MSA, or Metropolitan Statistical Area, in the state. The two lowest are Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock, both of which reported unemployment rates at 2.9%. The MSA including McAllen, Edinburg and Mission had the highest unemployment rate at 7.4%.

Jansen said these unemployment rates are low by historical standards, saying it indicates a “very tight labor market.”

Local nonfarm employment increased by 0.3% from June and was 3.4% higher than the pre-pandemic high in February 2020.

Total taxable sales, which represent how much people are spending in the local economy, increased by 1.2% also from June to July.

Andy Rettenmaier, executive associate director of PERC, said it is encouraging to see the real sales increasing, even adjusted seasonally and for inflation.

Quarterly real wages was the one metric to show a decline, according to the report, with the first quarter coming in 4.1% lower than the previous quarter. The drop is a result of a 2% increase in prices and a 2% decline in total wages paid; however the wages were still 10% higher than the first quarter of 2021.

Jansen said real wages, adjusted for inflation, have been declining nationwide since January 2021, and it has only recently started to slow. The decline is not true of every individual or in every industry, but reflects an average trend, he said.

He said he believes inflation has contributed to the decline.

“People’s raises haven’t kept up with inflation, so their purchasing power is falling, and that’s probably one of the reasons people dislike inflation so much,” Jansen said. “This pattern’s been going on for quite a while. It would take quite a bit of wage increases over and above the inflation rate … to get back to the purchasing power of wages that we had back in January of 2021.”

Inflation is something to be watched closely, with Rettenmaier saying the rates are unlike anything seen since the 1980s.

Overall, Rettenmaier said, the local economy is doing well right now.

The report also included hotel receipts, adjusted for inflation, showing the first six months of 2022 were 97% of the first six months of 2019. The second-highest peak of hotel receipts came in October 2021, just behind the highest month in October 2016. The trend points to the increase in hotel stays during football season.

Prochaska said the local area benefits from the success of the school districts and its partnerships with higher education and workforce training through Texas A&M, the Texas A&M University System and the Blinn College District.

“Those are all huge benefits and assets for us from an attraction standpoint for the primary employers that are looking at where to put their next site,” he said, saying Bryan and College Station are not only competing but winning economic development projects.

The university system and its agencies also help protect the local economy during economic downturns, he said, and the talent within the organizations helps with the recovery process.

Another benefit is the Brazos Valley’s placement at the center of the Texas Triangle, geographically central to Houston, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Austin and San Antonio, saying it allows employers and employees to be within reach of larger metro areas without some of the challenges associated with bigger cities.

When it comes to attracting new businesses, Prochaska believes just having the economic indicators are a benefit, saying it helps companies compare the local area in an apples-to-apples way with major metros when they are deciding where to invest.

“The really exciting thing for us from an economic development standpoint is not only that the numbers are available, but that the numbers are pointing in an upward trend,” he said.