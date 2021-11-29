Local construction students compete to build picnic table

King said the other focus for this first-time competition was to allow for a community service opportunity for the students and the residents of Bryan.

“We are proud of these students as they are able to give back to the community and provide community outreach once these picnic tables are donated to areas in need,” King said.

The construction students were in groups of three or four and placed into teams based on skill level from intermediate to advanced. The eight teams had three and a half hours to build a picnic table without assistance from their teachers. They were all given a set of plans, and a finished product to observe as they went to work.

Templeton said most of the students have their Occupational Safety and Health 30 certification and their National Center for Construction Education and Research Core certification.

“Those are things that we offer at Bryan High School and at CTEC to get these kids ready for industry,” he said.

Students from Snook and Caldwell High School also were in the CTEC program.

Rudder senior Jesse Calderon, whose team was in the advanced category, said he was proud of his team’s finished table.