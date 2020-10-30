Local candidates work to connect with voters amid pandemic

Knocking on doors and attending several large events are things of the past for many Bryan and College Station city council candidates who said campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge.
Even so, candidates said they are doing their best to connect with voters through several other means available as well as in smaller groups.
Pulling a little red wagon with a campaign sign around her district has been one of the ways Bryan Single-Member District 4 candidate Doris Machinski is getting the word out about herself.
Machinski attended some in-person meet and greets within held by other candidates and went to a voter registration drive, all while wearing her mask, she stressed. She also hosted virtual meetings for people to ask her questions. Machinksi opted out of attending the B-CS Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forum out of concern for attending an event that could have attracted a large crowd.
“I’m being very careful because I do not want to spread coronavirus at all,” she said.
Placing door hangers at hundreds of homes within the district is a major part of getting the message out for Machinksi’s opponent Flynn Adcock. He said he is also active on social media, has mailed letters and is giving officials at senior living facilities flyers to distribute to residents. Adcock said the number of advertisements he has taken out might be higher than what he would have done if there was not a pandemic.
“I need to reach the voting population,” he said.
Knowing how people want to hear from candidates is difficult, Bryan Single-Member District 3 candidate Bobby Gutierrez said, so he sent out a poll to figure out what people prefer. In the end, Gutierrez opted to send information in the mail, put up street signs, post frequently to social media and host an in-person silent auction fundraiser.
His competitor Jonna Schreiber said that because of the pandemic she prefers virtual meetings but said it cuts out face-to-face time, which she sees as the most important parts of campaigning. Like Machinski, Schreiber opted out of attending the Chamber of Commerce forum due to pandemic-related concerns.
In College Station, Place 1 candidate Jason Cornelius said he is hosting smaller meet and greets and using social media more than he anticipated. When he goes block walking, he mostly just knocks and leaves a flyer behind.
“So you utilize, and I’m sure everybody’s doing this, you utilize every tool at your disposal, probably more than most candidates, especially in smaller local elections like this, have ever had to do,” he said.
This campaign is different than Place 1 incumbent Bob Brick’s last one in part due to the pandemic. He pointed out that the pandemic makes the usual at-home meet and greets dangerous to host, and makes talking to people by ringing their doorbells difficult since few people want to make contact in that way.
Councilwoman for Place 3 Linda Harvell made a similar point, remembering past election seasons when people would open their homes to talk about campaigns. She said many people have been financially impacted by the pandemic as well, which has made it more difficult to ask for and receive funding for a campaign.
“You try and walk the blocks, but people don’t necessarily want to open their doors, especially if someone is wearing a mask and they can’t tell who you are,” she said.
Harvell’s challenger Dell Seiter also noted the difficulty trying to connect with people through knocking on doors. He said connecting virtually and making oneself available to talk to people that way is important.
Place 4 candidates Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra Jr. have the added challenge of a long campaign, as both have been competing since December 2019.
Cunha said the pandemic has caused her to shift from using her favorite method of connecting with voters — door-knocking — to using more social media and standing on street corners waving to people so that they can decide if they want to go chat with her.
“It’s different,” she said. “It’s definitely different.”
Guerra has switched gears in some ways too; he said he’s offering meet and greets online rather than in person.
“The pandemic has made it hard because one of my strengths is to go door-to-door and talk to people,” he said. “Wearing a face mask, you are not able to present yourself as cordially as you want to.”
But the pandemic is not the only factor affecting the city council races this year, College Station Place 5 incumbent John Nichols pointed out. During presidential election years, he said local, nonpartisan races are drowned out some by the intensity of advertising for state and national races.
During his 2016 mayoral race against now-Mayor Karl Mooney, Nichols said he did a lot of door knocking and found it to be an effective tool that he would use now if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nichols said name recognition is an important part of campaigning, and in a time of a pandemic focusing on keeping a digital presence and using signs is a useful way to make sure one’s name is known.
Brian Alg, one of Nichols’ two opponents, said the pandemic makes election season especially difficult and has caused him to be less active than he would have liked to be. He noted that since he and his wife recently had a child, he is especially wary of doing things that could cause him to contract the coronavirus.
“It’s been awful,” he said. “I’m used to you going up to strangers, shaking their hand and letting them know that I’m running for office and seeing what issues they would like to talk about, but it doesn’t feel appropriate.”
Signs, phone calls, placing door hangers and socially distanced conversations when possible have been key elements for place 5 challenger Craig Regan.
“It’s difficult,” he said. “It’s tough. But at the same time, we still live in a republic, and that means you gotta go out there, you gotta earn the vote.”
Last day to vote early
Today is the last day of early voting. Cast your ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus.
Election day is Tuesday. For more information, visit brazosvotes.org.
