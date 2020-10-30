Local candidates work to connect with voters amid pandemic

“The pandemic has made it hard because one of my strengths is to go door-to-door and talk to people,” he said. “Wearing a face mask, you are not able to present yourself as cordially as you want to.”

But the pandemic is not the only factor affecting the city council races this year, College Station Place 5 incumbent John Nichols pointed out. During presidential election years, he said local, nonpartisan races are drowned out some by the intensity of advertising for state and national races.

During his 2016 mayoral race against now-Mayor Karl Mooney, Nichols said he did a lot of door knocking and found it to be an effective tool that he would use now if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nichols said name recognition is an important part of campaigning, and in a time of a pandemic focusing on keeping a digital presence and using signs is a useful way to make sure one’s name is known.

Brian Alg, one of Nichols’ two opponents, said the pandemic makes election season especially difficult and has caused him to be less active than he would have liked to be. He noted that since he and his wife recently had a child, he is especially wary of doing things that could cause him to contract the coronavirus.