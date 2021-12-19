Local business owner uses anniversary to surprise nonprofits with thousands

This fall, Eric Wylie celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Element Retirement & Investment Consultants firm by surprising 10 community nonprofit organizations with thousands of dollars.
Named “10 for 10,” Wylie visited 10 nonprofit organizations in the Bryan-College Station community with a bucket of 50 ping pong balls, each with a dollar amount between $2,500 and $10,000.
A representative at each nonprofit reached into the bucket to pick a ball with the selected dollar amount. Wylie exchanged the ping pong ball for a check worth that amount. In total, Wylie said, he and his wife, Joey, gave out $53,000.
“It was just a lot of excitement,” he said in October. “It was fun for them; it was fun for me. It’s just a blast. We just had so much fun doing it, that’s for sure.”
Wylie and his wife have served on boards of various nonprofits and said they understand the time and energy it takes to raise money and how difficult it can sometimes be. The criteria they used to select the 10 organizations were local nonprofits that were serving underserved populations of the community.
The organizations that benefitted from Wylie’s “10 for 10” project were United Way of the Brazos Valley, $10,000; Project Unity, $4,500; The Prenatal Clinic, $5,000; BCS Together, $5,000; Hospice Brazos Valley, $4,000; Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, $5,000; Health For All, $5,500; the Brazos Valley Food Bank, $4,500; Twin City Mission, $3,000; and Save Our Streets Ministries, $6,500.
As a wealth manager, he said, he tells his clients to operate with a 10-10-80 system.
“I always encourage my clients to save 10% of whatever they make, which is an investment in themselves, and to give away 10%, which is an investment in the community, and then live on the other 80%,” he said, saying that is the system he and his wife follow.
In honor of the 10th anniversary of the business and Wylie’s 50th birthday, he said, they wanted to do as others have done and do something special for their community.
“Investing in ourselves is very important, but investing in our community, in my opinion, is equally as important,” he said, saying community is what unites people.
Just as he was inspired to help, Wylie said, he hopes others are inspired to give to organizations serving the community.
“I think that a lot of people don’t really understand how it doesn’t take much at all to make a difference,” he said, saying just a few dollars can make a difference. “And I just think that it’s very easy for most of us to make a difference if we try just a little bit, and I’m just happy that we had the ability to do that this year, and that’s why we want to do something special.”