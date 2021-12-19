Local business owner uses anniversary to surprise nonprofits with thousands

As a wealth manager, he said, he tells his clients to operate with a 10-10-80 system.

“I always encourage my clients to save 10% of whatever they make, which is an investment in themselves, and to give away 10%, which is an investment in the community, and then live on the other 80%,” he said, saying that is the system he and his wife follow.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the business and Wylie’s 50th birthday, he said, they wanted to do as others have done and do something special for their community.

“Investing in ourselves is very important, but investing in our community, in my opinion, is equally as important,” he said, saying community is what unites people.

Just as he was inspired to help, Wylie said, he hopes others are inspired to give to organizations serving the community.

“I think that a lot of people don’t really understand how it doesn’t take much at all to make a difference,” he said, saying just a few dollars can make a difference. “And I just think that it’s very easy for most of us to make a difference if we try just a little bit, and I’m just happy that we had the ability to do that this year, and that’s why we want to do something special.”

