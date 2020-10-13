Local bars allowed to reopen at 50% capacity

Brazos County bars will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity on Wednesday.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said he consulted with officials from area hospitals before making the decision, which was announced Monday.

“I know that bar owners have been waiting patiently for this news,” Peters said. “I hope this can be another step in reestablishing the livelihoods of those affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order last week that gave county judges the authority to allow bars to reopen after having been ordered closed for months due to COVID-19.

Bars were included in the state’s spring reopening plan. After a statewide surge in cases in mid-June, Abbott ordered bars to close again on June 26, though a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission rule change in August allowed some bars to reclassify as restaurants and reopen. Last month, Abbott allowed restaurants to move from 50% to 75% capacity but kept bars closed.

Peters noted he would revisit the order if area COVID-19 hospitalizations rose over 15% of hospital capacity, the percentage Abbott listed in his order as the threshold for counties to be able to reopen.