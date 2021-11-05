Local barbecue joints, meat markets work to keep customers coming despite high beef prices

Local barbecue restaurants and meat markets are doing their best to keep customers coming to the counter as beef prices continue to rise due to supply and demand imbalances.
“It’s all supply and demand,” said Chad Wootan, owner of Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in College Station. “The production can’t catch up to the demand and until it does, we’re all going to be fighting this inflation.”
Wootan said beef prices are just over double what is the normal rate, adding that Cooper’s has seen the price of brisket increase by $7.50 per pound since the restaurant first opened in October 2019. Cooper’s menu currently lists brisket at $12.50 per half-pound.
Aaron Curs, owner of All the King’s Men in Downtown Bryan, said restaurants can’t double their prices though in order to keep customers coming back.
“I know some barbecue places have already moved to it where their price for brisket will just say ‘Market’ and it’ll kind of have to be what it actually is,” Curs said. “But most of the places I’ve talked to, everyone’s trying to keep the price down for the customer as much as possible with the hope that this ends sooner rather than later.”
Jeff Savell, a professor at Texas A&M and leader of the meat science section in the Department of Animal Science, noted how a three-phased approach since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused beef prices to rise despite there being a large supply of cattle.
When the pandemic first began in March 2020, Savell pointed to how restaurants closed while grocery stores were still open. This caused restaurant cuts, like tenderloin, to go down in value while standard grocery store cuts, such as chuck, went up in price.
The second component, according to Savell, was when meatpacking plants saw labor force issues due to COVID-19 outbreaks among employees or if they had to downsize. This caused a backlog in the live animal sector and with no place for the cattle to go, along with fewer products being produced, meat prices increased.
Now, meatpacking plants are behind and having efficiency issues, Savell said. And with consumers increasing demand now that most pandemic restrictions have been lifted, there’s a shortage of product to put on the table, or butcher paper.
“We’ve had these record price hikes, it’s come down a little bit. We’ve had some issues with the live market, they’re coming up a little bit. But a lot of it is this fragile market you have where it’s just about set right for the numbers of livestock that come in and the products that go out and when it gets out of killjoy, it doesn’t take very much to disrupt everything,” Savell said.
Many barbecue restaurants also have moved to serving prime cut briskets, Savell said. He noted this trend began when someone uncovered nine of the top 10 restaurants in Texas Monthly’s 2017 Top 50 BBQ Joints list served the prime cut. Four years later, there’s been an influx of restaurants serving prime in attempt to be among the state’s best, and although Savell said it’s more available than ever, the demand of the high-quality cut still outstretches the supply.
“You’ve got this cut that is so popular now that used to be a cheap cut and it’s skyrocketed,” Savell said.
It’s not just beef that’s being affected, either. Most meats, such as pork, turkey, chicken, and exotic meats such as goat, have seen prices increase, too. Wootan noted how supply and demand imbalances also have caused other restaurant goods to become more expensive, too, including paper, cups and foil. He added how increased fuel prices and trucking shortages can make delivery fees higher. Fortunately for Cooper’s, Wootan said the restaurant has maintained to steadily grow business.
“It hasn’t helped us, obviously, but I don’t think it’s really hurt us too bad because if you go order fajitas at a Mexican restaurant, they’re going to be expensive,” Wootan said. “The whole consumer world is fighting inflation. We’re all fighting inflation, so I think most people understand."
At A&M’s Rosenthal Meat Center, manager Ray Riley said he’s noticed an increase in people buying ground beef and lower-valued steaks.
“Because the price of beef has gone up we’ve had to raise our prices as well,” Riley said. “That’s the main thing: the price of beef goes up, you end up, as a retailer, transferring that to the consumer.”
With prices uncontrollable, Curs said he opts not to worry about the day-to-day issues while keeping the consumer in mind when pricing beef.
“It’s been a fun almost two years owning a little mom-and-pop barbecue place, but you know what when we look back later in life, it’s going to be just a small, little bubble,” Curs said. “We’ve learned a lot as a company, so we’ll come out of this thing stronger. But the meat pricing getting stabilized sure would be nice.”