Local barbecue joints, meat markets work to keep customers coming despite high beef prices

When the pandemic first began in March 2020, Savell pointed to how restaurants closed while grocery stores were still open. This caused restaurant cuts, like tenderloin, to go down in value while standard grocery store cuts, such as chuck, went up in price.

The second component, according to Savell, was when meatpacking plants saw labor force issues due to COVID-19 outbreaks among employees or if they had to downsize. This caused a backlog in the live animal sector and with no place for the cattle to go, along with fewer products being produced, meat prices increased.

Now, meatpacking plants are behind and having efficiency issues, Savell said. And with consumers increasing demand now that most pandemic restrictions have been lifted, there’s a shortage of product to put on the table, or butcher paper.

“We’ve had these record price hikes, it’s come down a little bit. We’ve had some issues with the live market, they’re coming up a little bit. But a lot of it is this fragile market you have where it’s just about set right for the numbers of livestock that come in and the products that go out and when it gets out of killjoy, it doesn’t take very much to disrupt everything,” Savell said.