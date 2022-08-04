Local author brings adventure to August First Friday with relaunch of Zany Zia's children's book series

Local author Erin Casey is taking children on a new adventure aboard the Titanic in 1912 as she releases the third installment of her “Zany Zia's Hats to Where” book series.

The series follows children who pick out a magical hat while visiting a traveling circus that transports them to a historical moment in time. The latest book, titled “A TITANIC Adventure,” follows Danny into the belly of the once-thought unsinkable Titanic.

The first book in the series, “An All Knight Adventure,” sees a boy named Evan visit a castle in the Middle Ages where he has to face a fire-breathing dragon. The second, “Lost in Comanche Country” follows Mariana to the Wild West where she meets Comanche warriors and cowboys.

“I describe them as part historical fiction and part adventure and all fun,” Casey said, adding the boat numbers and names are factual, but not all of the stories are true. “I want to be able that teachers can use it in their classrooms.”

Each of the characters, Casey said, must complete their adventure before returning back to where they started in Zany Zia’s magical hat shop at the circus.

The books also features illustrations by young artists. Callie Hanna, who illustrated the latest book, is in the visual arts program at Texas A&M, but was among the first children to read the Casey’s Zany Zia books when they were released. Casey said Hanna told her she still has the books on her bookshelf at home.

Because of the long gap between the second and third books, the Bryan-College Station native and 1991 A&M Consolidated High School graduate said she is both launching the third book Friday and also relaunching the entire Zany Zia series. A public release party is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Whimsy and Wild Emporium in Downtown Bryan.

In addition to the adventures each character experiences, each of the chapter books includes an encouraging and inspiring message for the young readers to glean. The first two books dealt with courage and bullying and then friendship and prejudices.

When she started researching and writing “A TITANIC Adventure” in 2013, Casey said she thought the message would involve pride, but as she continued writing the story, the message of kindness kept rising to the surface.

“Then after we went through all this stuff with COVID, and the political scape, and just the ugliness that’s been the world for the past few years, the idea of kindness kept coming back to me over and over again and how little kindnesses can make a difference,” she said.

Casey said when big issues happen in the world, such as COVID, children can feel helpless; however, the one thing they can control is if they are kind.

“They can make a difference in somebody's life with little acts of kindness. … That’s kind of the message that comes through here,” she said.

Casey, who operates her own publishing company called My Writers’ Connection, said the idea for the series began when Casey’s sister had an idea for a picture book series about a magic hat. She said she liked the idea of a magic hat, but not a picture book.

“I just kind of percolated for a really long time, probably five years,” she said. “It’s one of those ideas that I just couldn’t let go of.”

Her children, who are now 28 and 18, were 12 and 9 at the time, and the readers she asks to look at the book are in the target age group of 8 to 12 years old. It was those “beta readers” who suggested focusing a story on the Titanic.

Casey said her older son was a reluctant reader, so she wanted the books to be less intimidating than the books that have 500 or more pages, but still fun and with an interwoven message.

“I think if you can get kids reading anything, get them reading anything, but if I can get them also to have a little bit of a message that’s encouraging or inspiring, that’s great, too,” she said.

Casey, who has written nonfiction most of her life in journalism and content development, said she enjoys getting to exercise the creative side of her mind with the book series.

She completely separates the two writing processes, saying she has to write the Zany Zia books first thing in the morning.

“If I get into the analytical editing side of my brain, there’s no going back,” she said. “It just does not work. If I get into anything else for the day, it's really, really hard for me to come back to creative writing.”

As part of her writing process for the third book, Casey said she read the other two stories again, and believes in them as much as she did when she wrote them.

“Really, what I like about these books, is, one, it's enjoyable to write the stories, just the imagination part of it,” she said. “But what I really love is going into schools and talking with the kids about the stories, but also about just writing in general.”

Originally, Casey said she wanted to be a teacher, but then realized that was not a career she would enjoy. With these books, she said, she gets to go into the schools still and talk to students about writing, about publishing and why writing is important, no matter what their goals are in life.

She said the students she talks to at schools also have some of the best questions.

“They’re fun. I think they’re a lot of fun, and they’ve got a great story. They’ve got a great message to them. … I just wanted something out that’s good and helpful and encouraging to the kids and to the families and lifts people up.”

The release party is part of the First Friday activities and is open to the public from 4-7 p.m. at Whimsy and Wild Emporium at 214 N. Main Street in Downtown Bryan.