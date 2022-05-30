Local American Legion post honors those who gave ultimate sacrifice with Memorial Day event

Veterans and community members gathered at the American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 in Bryan for its annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

The Memorial Day holiday honors members of the military who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the United States, and those who are listed as prisoners of war or missing in action.

Lt. Col. Tyson Voelkel, president and CEO of the Texas A&M Foundation, said he was asked by Randy House, a retired lieutenant general, to emphasize the importance of Memorial Day — originally known as Decoration Day following the Civil War — and how it differs from Veterans Day.

“On Veterans Day we thank all veterans; we celebrate those in and out of uniform who served their country,” Voelkel said. “But Memorial Day is dedicated to the memories of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for each one of us. Without their selfless service, we wouldn’t enjoy the freedoms that we’ve got today.”

Monday’s ceremony was marked by the recognition of those who are considered missing in action or prisoners of war, the singing of “Amazing Grace,” a 21-gun volley and the playing of “Taps.”

William McGhee, who retired from the U.S. Army in 1997 after a 21-year military career, wiped tears from his eyes following the ceremony, saying he always cries when he hears “Taps.”

McGhee recently moved to Bryan from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and said he wanted to connect to fellow veterans.

“These are all my people. They speak my language. They understand what we’ve all been through,” he said, recounting a time when he had to bury a fellow soldier, saying he had never cried so hard.

TJ Robie, sergeant-at-arms for the local American Legion post, said “Taps” is the most meaningful part of the ceremony to him also because of what it represents.

“It doesn’t matter what event I’m at, ‘Taps’ is always very solemn because of what it’s played for,” said Robie, who retired from the U.S. Navy submarine forces in 1998 as a chief petty officer after an 11-year career.

“It’s played for those that aren’t with us. It’s played every time one of our service members are laid to rest. It’s played every time we have a celebration like this and just the solemnness of that song and what it signifies. It’s last call.”

Post 159 Commander Dale Hutchcraft said there is nothing wrong with enjoying and celebrating the American way of life with picnics and parades over the holiday weekend; however the day is not about that.

“Memorial Day is about gratitude and remembrance,” she said during the event. “It is about honoring the men and women who made it possible for us to gather here today in peace. The men and women we remember today fought for us.”

Voelkel included in his remarks the history of the American Legion, the Bryan post and the post’s namesake Cyrus Earle Graham.

Graham was born in the Rock Prairie area of Brazos County and graduated from Allen Academy and then Texas A&M when it was known as the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas.

After graduating in 1916, he volunteered for the Army Air Corps that had just nine airplanes at the time. He was promoted to the rank of first lieutenant in 1918 and served in France during World War One, where he was killed in a plane crash on Nov. 9, 1918, two days before the armistice was signed.

The United States flag, Voelkel said, is a symbol of freedom, liberty and justice for the rest of the world, and it is those values that make people willing to make the ultimate sacrifice.

In the local community, he said, examples of those who died in their military service can be found throughout the area, especially on the Texas A&M campus. He noted the Memorial Student Center, the live oak trees planted at Simpson Drill Field and the memorials placed on the Corps of Cadets Quad.

Voelkel said, as a paratrooper, he saw “the horrors of combat,” and lost 20 fellow paratroopers during his multiple deployments.

“I remember praying for each one of them and for their families, and I prayed for courage as I looked to the stars, trying to make sense of it all,” he said. “And I prayed that their lives were given, not taken, because they were helping shape a brighter future, not just for America and my children and their children, but in some way for humankind.”

He urged people to honor those who died by giving their best every day and never forgetting them or taking their sacrifice for granted.

“If we take this for granted, what else are we going to take for granted?” he said after the ceremony. “To me, the enemy of anything is complacency and entitlement. If we can’t take the time to remember those who made these sacrifices, then we’ve got a lot bigger issues.”

Robie and Hutchcraft both asked that people take time each Memorial Day to stop and think about the reason for the holiday and thanked the community for their continued support of the ceremony.

“As a veteran and knowing people who have passed while serving the country and having family memories that have been serving the country, it’s very important to reflect on this,” Robie said.

“It’s great to come out here, have the observance of Memorial Day, have the community out here in support of it.”

