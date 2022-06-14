Local American Legion post honors Flag Day

Legionnaires, veterans and Boy Scouts took part in a Flag Day ceremony to honor the stars and stripes and what it stands for Tuesday.

Members of the Local Bryan American Legion were joined by local Boy Scout Troop 159 at Earl Graham Post 159 to conduct an honorary flag burning ceremony as part of their Flag Day traditions. The event took place behind the Legion post on a small concrete slab where the Legion’s Honor Guard opened the event by presenting the colors. The Honor Guard then stood watch while three scouts each presented a retired flag for inspection before placing them in a ceremonial fire as the Honor Guard bugler played “To the Colors.”

Susan Marty, the adjutant at Earl Graham Post 159, said these ceremonies are held throughout the year to ensure that American flags are properly discarded.

“The National American Legion prescribes this ceremony for the dignified disposal of unserviceable flags,” Marty said. “People all through the community give us their unserviceable flags so that they can be properly destroyed.”

While the ceremony ends with fire, Marty said every part of the ceremony takes place to ensure the flags are properly honored.

“This is a very respectful ceremony,” Marty said. “It’s kind of like a funeral for a flag. The ceremony will end with the flag being disposed of by fire and we will be rendering a military salute and the bugler will be playing to the colors.”

Marty said that even though the American Legion often disposes of flags, the ceremony on Flag Day is special.

“We’re doing three [flags], one of which was given to us by a community member,” Marty said. “It was her father’s flag and she specifically requested that it be disposed of on Flag Day.”

David Wellman, the Scoutmaster of Troop 159, said his troop members often come to these events to teach the scouts.

“We make sure the scouts understand the importance of the American flag [and] the importance of service given to the nation by these veterans that have taken care of us and provided us with so many opportunities,” Wellman said.

Wellman added his troop has a special relationship with the local American Legion post.

“The American Legion charters us,” he said. “Every scout unit has to be chartered by an organization somewhere because we are a nonprofit organization. So they charter us and sponsor us in ways like providing a say, guidance [and] backup.”

His troop also advocates for the safe disposal of flags, David said.

“We actually spearheaded that from the local district to do that at some of our camperies,” Wellman said. “Our troop is a big push of that because of our relationship here with the American Legion.”

Two of the Boy Scouts who participated in the ceremony were Daniel Wellman, 13, and Simon Siva, 17, who both said they understood the importance of Flag Day and of holding events such as this.

“To honor the flag — life, liberty and justice,” Daniel Wellman said.

“Because a lot of people died for it,” Siva added.

