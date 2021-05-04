 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loan application approved for LULAC Oak Hill Apartments
0 comments
top story

Loan application approved for LULAC Oak Hill Apartments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Horizontal Eagle

College Station City Council members unanimously voted at their last meeting to approve a federal loan application to rehabilitate the 50-unit LULAC Oak Hill Apartments. 

The 40-year-old complex is used as affordable housing for low-income elderly residents. The project is expected to cost $2.8 million. The Section 108 Loan — which is run through the Community Development Block Grant Program of the Department of Housing and Urban Development — is meant to help pay for the work.

If received, the loan will mean that LULAC, League of United Latin American Citizens, will be responsible for covering the loan repayment to HUD, but if LULAC does not pay, College Station agrees that the costs can come out of the city’s already allotted CDBG funding, as explained in a February council meeting about the matter. In last month’s meeting, councilman Dennis Maloney also pointed out that if for some reason the agreement does not go as planned, the city is entitled to keeping the property.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In last month’s council meeting, Director of Community Services Debbie Eller said the city is also agreeing to pay the interest of the loan with about $50,000 per year from the city’s allotted CDBG funding. 

Construction should begin November 2021 and be complete by August 2022, according to the draft loan application.

Watch now as Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri and defender Karlina Sample preview the Aggies' Sweet 16 matchup against Oklahoma State.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert