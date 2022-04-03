Little Guys Movers celebrates 30 years of business

The moving company Little Guys Movers is celebrating 30 years of business.
Little Guys Movers has been in Bryan-College Station since 2010. The company has 18 locations across eight states.
"Since our early days of moving, we wanted to take care of folks,” company co-founder Chris Hawley said in a release. “We genuinely cared for each and every employee and customer. Thirty years later, our staff still has that same integrity. They still care, they still work hard, and they still want to do the right thing for their colleagues and for their customers."
For more information about Little Guys Movers, visit littleguys.com.