The College Station Morning Lions Club is holding a raffle as a fundraiser to support community charities.

The group will be raffling four $500 gift cards: two from H-E-B, one from Readfield Meats and one from Academy.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling club members at 218-2680, 219-3400, 571-0836 or 220-3747.

The drawing will be Nov. 10.