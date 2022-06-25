Lions Club for Neighbors

The College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting two events next weekend.

The third annual “I Love America” donation drive where all proceeds help families in need this summer through the Salvation Army B/CS is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 2 at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Dr, Bryan.

The Lions Club and Salvation Army will be collecting toiletry items, including: toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, soap/shower gel, feminine hygiene products, razors, diapers and bottled water. Monetary donations are always appreciated, as well. Those wishing to donate directly online can visit salvationarmytexas.org/ways-to-give.

The Noon Lions Club's signature “I Love America” Celebration, a free community event for children and families, is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 4 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

This event will feature tons of family fun with bounce houses, food, music, train rides, first responder and static displays, veterans groups, nonprofit booths and free vision screenings by certified Lions Club Vision Screeners. Additionally, the Bush Library and Museum is offering free admission from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. to anyone attending the celebration.

For more information, visit csnoonlions.org/events/ila2022.