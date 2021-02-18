Lingering sub-freezing temperatures, icy conditions could delay delivery of Friday's Eagle

Due to weather conditions around the Brazos Valley, delivery of Friday's Eagle could be delayed in some areas.

Forecasters said snow and ice accumulations remained possible through Thursday with temperatures continuing to stay below freezing and an overnight low of 19 degrees expected. Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 37.

Subscribers may access the online edition at no additional cost by visiting theeagle.com/eedition.

Subscribers can activate their online account at theeagle.com/activate. To subscribe, visit theeagle.com/subscribe.

We appreciate your patience as our carriers, drivers and employees work through the extreme conditions.