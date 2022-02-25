Lincoln Recreation Center youth celebrate Black history

Carter G. Woodson, Annie Malone, Mae Jemison, Lonnie Johnson, Jim Kelly and Michael Jai White were a few of the figures College Station students spoke about during the Lincoln Recreation Center’s “Who are We: We are Black History” program Thursday.

Organized by staff assistant Markeesha Watson, the students read scripts about some of the notable people not often taught in schools, performed songs by Black artists or about Black history and even demonstrated a Taekwondo routine.

Watson said the purpose of the program was to introduce the students to people who they might not know about who achieved important milestones in African American history and to discuss their accomplishments. The achievements ranged from the first Black woman millionaire and the “mother of African American hair care and cosmetics,” Annie Malone, to the first woman of color to go into space, Mae Jemison, to the inventor of the Super Soaker, Lonnie Johnson.