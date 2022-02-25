Lincoln Recreation Center youth celebrate Black history

Carter G. Woodson, Annie Malone, Mae Jemison, Lonnie Johnson, Jim Kelly and Michael Jai White were a few of the figures College Station students spoke about during the Lincoln Recreation Center’s “Who are We: We are Black History” program Thursday.
Organized by staff assistant Markeesha Watson, the students read scripts about some of the notable people not often taught in schools, performed songs by Black artists or about Black history and even demonstrated a Taekwondo routine.
Watson said the purpose of the program was to introduce the students to people who they might not know about who achieved important milestones in African American history and to discuss their accomplishments. The achievements ranged from the first Black woman millionaire and the “mother of African American hair care and cosmetics,” Annie Malone, to the first woman of color to go into space, Mae Jemison, to the inventor of the Super Soaker, Lonnie Johnson.
“It’s important for our kids to know their history, to see that anything is possible in their future,” Watson said. “They can be anything they want to be, whether they want to invent something or they want to be a doctor or a lawyer. We even talk about that; what do you want to be when you grow up? I think that it’s important that they know the backbone of our history to get them to where they want to be.”
Cheletia Johnson, Lincoln Recreation Center supervisor, said they wanted to educate the students and any community members and parents who attended in a fun way.
“Without history or knowledge, then the people will perish,” she said. “This is very important that we share today with everyone. What the kids are talking about is not something that happened outside the United States. These are all things that took place in the United States.”
Londyn Richardson, a fourth grader at Southwood Valley Elementary School, made a presentation about Annie Malone and said it was fun to learn about her history.
Learning Malone’s story and how she became a multi-millionaire inspired her, Richardson said, that maybe she can become something like that with aspirations of having a career in cosmetology.
Zion Watson, a fourth grader at Forest Ridge Elementary School, also presented during the cosmetic portion of the program, reading Yataye Keaton’s “My Hair, Your Hair, Our Hair.”
“I feel like it really lets you know about Black girl magic,” she said.
Rock Prairie Elementary School third grader Symiah Barrett, who presented about Black beautician and entrepreneur Nobia A. Franklin, said she enjoyed learning about new people during the month and preparing for the program.
In the future, Barrett hopes to become a painter, a dancer and a singer and said, “We all bond together, no matter what skin color.”
In addition to the student presentations, the event also included local vendors from the community and representatives from the Texas A&M College of Medicine, who were operating a Texas A&M Health Maroon Line Clinic to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
Otito Ojukwu, a first-year Texas A&M medical student, said he liked being able to show representation and talk to people about the COVID-19 vaccinations and help dispel any misinformation people might have, noting the disproportionate rates the virus was affecting minority communities.
He said there needs to be more representation in medicine, saying that would help in educating communities and bringing health interventions, and he hopes the students feel they can be anything they want to be.
Kathy Coleman, whose grandchildren go to the Lincoln Recreation Center, took advantage of the pop-up clinic and received her second dose of the vaccine after watching the program.
She said she learned new facts also, calling it a “wonderful” event.
Watson said she first began working with the Lincoln Recreation Center in a youth leadership program as a teenager and wanted to be there for the students and community just like people were there to guide her.
“I hope that they will take away just being proud of who they are and know that they are excellent, and that they can do anything that they put their minds to,” she said.