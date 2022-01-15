Lincoln Rec Center's annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration puts focus on service

As community members gathered in the Lincoln Recreation Center on Friday night for the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration, the message was simple: serve.
Derron Robinson, principal of Somerville High School and New Elam Missionary Baptist Church senior pastor, served as the night’s speaker and said service is one of few things that does not require a person to have any prerequisites or qualifications.
“Just in case you don’t have a 3.7 GPA; just in case you don’t have a certain amount of money in your bank account; just in case you are not qualified for the position that you are seeking, just remember that no matter what, you can always serve,” Robinson said.
The theme of College Station’s annual event was service, accompanied by King’s quote: “Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
Isaiah Smith, assistant supervisor at Lincoln Recreation Center, said the goal of the program is to have people leave “invigorated” to give back and serve their community.
“It’s not about the size of your service; it’s not about what you’re doing. It’s about the fact that you’re trying to do something,” he said. “… People get into this rut of ‘I’m not doing enough, so why even bother?’ It doesn’t matter what you do. If you’ve got a dollar to give, and that’s all you do, then you’ve done your part; at least you tried.”
Robinson said people want to achieve greatness and debate the greatest athletes of all time, but said greatness is found through service and being kind and compassionate.
“It doesn’t cost you anything to be kind to somebody else,” he said. “You don’t lose a thing being kind.”
In a society where people will walk by someone without speaking or be “nasty to you for no reason at all,” Robinson encouraged everyone to practice being kind. Being compassionate, he continued, means being aware of other people’s needs and emotions and helping, not kicking a person when they are down, adding to their suffering or joining in their ridicule.
“When you truly serve others, you build people up and you encourage them to be the best that they can be,” Robinson said.
Compassion and kindness brings love into a community, he said.
“Love will make you see somebody’s suffering and make you do something about it,” he said. “Love will make you put what you’re talking about into action. Love will allow you to see your fellow man struggling and do something to help him out. Love is what we need in our communities.”
Using the Lincoln Recreation Center’s afterschool program as an example, Smith said, the message they give their staff is that it matters more how they make the students feel than necessarily what they say or do.
“As a mixed man myself,” he said, “it always gets very personal. We have this idea of I don’t want to be judged by the color of my skin, and I think it’s important to emphasize that to kids. There are people who would say, ‘That’s apparent; we don’t need to say that anymore.’ … You can never say that enough, and especially to kids. They’re still learning about themselves, and the sooner we engrain that idea in them of the only thing that matters is how someone else treats you or how you treat them, that’s an impact that’s going to last forever.”
College Station resident Lisa McKenzie, who attended the event with her family, said it is important to celebrate King’s life, legacy and his dream through annual events held in conjunction with King’s birthday that is observed Monday.
“I think it’s important for us to come together and remember that he fought for, not just freedom and equality, but he also fought for unity,” she said. “So I feel like it’s important for all of us to come together and celebrate the work that he has done.”
Robinson, a native of Hearne and former teacher and administrator in the Bryan school district, said he always has been fascinated by King and in awe of the work he accomplished.
“That lets you know that one person can definitely make a difference,” he said.
Four organizations were recognized with Keeping the Dream Alive awards for their work in the community and support of the Lincoln Recreation Center: The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, the Pi Alpha Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Sotera Health Care and Street Legendz Motorcycle Club.
Robinson noted their work and encouraged everyone to serve even if they never receive the same recognition or thanks.
He dared people to serve and help, no matter their age or ability, saying the older generation can teach the younger generation about service through example.
Adding on to King’s speech encouraging people to keep moving – run if they cannot fly, walk if they cannot run and crawl if they cannot walk – Robinson said, “Whatever you do, just keep on serving.”
The night’s event also included praise performances by the Lincoln Recreation Center staff, 14-year-old Ella Ray Vaughan from Alsandor Homeschool Academy and the New Elam Missionary Baptist Church Praise Team.
The center’s Dream Works in Action program continues with a community clean up from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday and a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.