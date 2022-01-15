Lincoln Rec Center's annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration puts focus on service

“As a mixed man myself,” he said, “it always gets very personal. We have this idea of I don’t want to be judged by the color of my skin, and I think it’s important to emphasize that to kids. There are people who would say, ‘That’s apparent; we don’t need to say that anymore.’ … You can never say that enough, and especially to kids. They’re still learning about themselves, and the sooner we engrain that idea in them of the only thing that matters is how someone else treats you or how you treat them, that’s an impact that’s going to last forever.”

College Station resident Lisa McKenzie, who attended the event with her family, said it is important to celebrate King’s life, legacy and his dream through annual events held in conjunction with King’s birthday that is observed Monday.

“I think it’s important for us to come together and remember that he fought for, not just freedom and equality, but he also fought for unity,” she said. “So I feel like it’s important for all of us to come together and celebrate the work that he has done.”

Robinson, a native of Hearne and former teacher and administrator in the Bryan school district, said he always has been fascinated by King and in awe of the work he accomplished.